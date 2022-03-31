SRS’ National Net Lease Group Brokers $13.95 Million Sale of Ramona Plaza, a 102,546-SF Retail Center in Hemet, CA

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION ALERT

SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the $13.95 million sale of Ramona Plaza, a 102,546-square-foot (sf) retail center located at 1300-1480 E. Florida Avenue in Hemet, CA (a city in Riverside County).

SRS NNLG’s Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther represented the seller, a Southern California-based investor. The buyer, a California-based private investor was represented by The Visintainer Group.

Built in 1974 and situated on 6.41 acres, Ramona Plaza was 88% occupied at the close of escrow with anchor tenants including Grocery Outlet, Planet Fitness, and Dollar Tree which all recently extended their leases. National brands such as Aaron’s, Leslie’s Poolmart, Subway, and Little Caesars Pizza, among others, are also tenants.

The property was attractive to the buyer as it was priced well below replacement cost at $137 per square foot, and featured upside potential through lease-up of the vacancies and bringing some tenants up to market rents.

“We generated over a dozen offers on this asset which is testimony that multi-tenant retail investment property in Southern California continues to garner strong interest. Investors were attracted to the well-positioned corner location of this grocery-anchored shopping center with a quality tenant line-up that offered essential service and e-commerce resistant business,” said Guest.

“Inland empire markets like Hemet are receiving renewed interest, most notably driven in part by substantial growth in the industrial and manufacturing markets in these areas, drawing investment toward the retail sector as well. Being a value-add grocery anchored center in SoCal, Ramona Plaza offered a rare investment opportunity,” added Mousavi.

Ramona Plaza is located at the highly trafficked, main and main intersection of E. Florida Avenue and N. San Jacinto Street which sees more than 57,000 vehicles passing by daily. The property benefits from significant frontage along E. Florida Avenue, the primary retail corridor for Hemet with excellent visibility and access. Over 170,000 residents and more than 29,000 employees live and work within a five-mile radius of the property.

In 2021, SRS’ Investment Properties Group and National Net Lease Group (NNLG) completed more than $3.1 billion in deal volume comprised of 899 transactions in 49 states, and currently has more than $2 billion in property on the market, with nearly 200 properties sold year-to-date in 2022.