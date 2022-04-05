Government & Regulations
San Bernardino Names Darren Goodman as New Chief of Police
(San Bernardino, CA – April 1, 2022) – After a nationwide search, the City of San Bernardino has announced that Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman has been selected to be the next Chief of Police. Goodman has been in law enforcement for over 31 years, and comes to San Bernardino from the City of Upland, where he has spent the last four years as its Chief of Police.
“Chief Goodman brings to San Bernardino a wealth of experience, leadership, and knowledge of this region,” said City Manager Robert D. Field. “We are very pleased that he will be joining us.”
Goodman, whose starting date will be June first, joins a department with 262 sworn officers and 150 civilian staff. He will be the first African American police chief in the San Bernardino Police department’s 116-year history.
When asked about why he chose to come to San Bernardino, Goodman said, “During the early years of my career, several of my assignments were in San Bernardino. I am very familiar with the city, many community members, and the high caliber of police officers that work at the San Bernardino Police Department. I am not oblivious to the challenges the city has had in the past, but I believe in the potential of San Bernardino.”
“I am humbled and excited about the fact that as a Police Chief, with a team of dedicated police officers, we play a critical role in protecting and improving the quality of life that residents and business owners of San Bernardino strive to preserve,” Goodman added.
Darren Goodman has served as Chief of Police for the City of Upland Police Department since July 16, 2018. Prior to joining Upland, he was a Captain for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. During his 27 years with the Sheriff’s Department, Goodman’s roles included serving as the Police Chief for the Chino Hills Police Department and Commander of the Frank Bland Regional Training Center. He also worked in Corrections, Patrol, Narcotics, Emergency Operations, Regional Gang Enforcement, Fugitive Apprehension, and SWAT.
His law enforcement philosophy includes a commitment to data driven policing principles, civic partnerships, and community engagement. Chief Goodman has implemented holistic approaches to addressing crime and quality of life issues within by reducing gaps between police specific services and other service providers dedicated to public safety such as public works, code enforcement, mental health services, and homeless advocates. A strong advocate of community policing, Chief Goodman regularly facilitates community forums to engage citizens and increase stakeholder inclusion.
Goodman holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership from USC. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University. Goodman has also completed law enforcement and leadership programs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and POST Command College Program.
Goodman also serves as an Adjunct-Professor at California State University San Bernardino.
Inland Empire Community Foundation Launches New Office of Policy & Engagement to Focus on Regional Priorities Together
The Inland Empire Community Foundation announced on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the launch of its new Office of Policy & Engagement at its virtual event entitled Policy & Engagement Launch: Leading Together in the IE. With over 300 attendees, this unique gathering brought together elected officials, community partners, and philanthropic leaders on the opportunities to build policy capacity to ensure policymakers hear the needs of the IE at the local, state, and federal levels.
“IECF is incredibly thankful to our elected leaders for sharing this platform with us to advocate for a better IE,” said IECF President & CEO Michelle Decker. “This is a time of celebration, yet an important moment for action. Of particular importance is making sure this work is done in partnership with our communities and with a lens of equity.”
Leading with remarks were Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino), State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), and Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) who presented IECF with an Assembly Resolution.
“One of the critical areas for impact is directly felt through public policy. Policy that incorporates our shared experiences, our hopes for the future, and solutions to problems that are unique to the Inland Empire,” said Majority Leader Reyes.
Participants also heard from a panel of nonprofit leaders on how tables and coalitions are growing to help different sectors work together on policy issues.
Shared Karen Suarez, Executive Director of Uplift San Bernardino, “We’ve known for a long time that collaboration, coalition-building, and sharing resources are effective and powerful. What I see different and exciting is the energy and passion for this region and the desire to work together.”
The second panel, moderated by IECF Board Member Dr. Dora Barilla, included State Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino), Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside), San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, and Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez in discussing the challenges and opportunities with the Inland Empire, and meeting the region’s growing needs for better jobs, housing and educational opportunities for all.
Moving this work also requires investing in regional partnerships and IECF is grateful to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As a result, grants will go to the first cohort of organizations that were announced during the program. They are: Alianza, Autism Society of Inland Empire, BLU Educational Foundation, Inland Empire Community Collaborative, TODEC, TruEvolution, Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE), Inland Congregations United for Change (ICUC) and Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective.
Said Julian Cuevas, IECF’s Director of Policy & Governmental Affairs, “Today’s event is just the formal beginning of this work. There will be workshops and strategy sessions announced soon as we prepare for the 2022 legislative and budget cycle. The goal is to have tangible asks by the fall, and pipelining them to our elected officials.”
Rialto Awarded $1 Million to Launch Electric Bike Share Program
The City of Rialto has been awarded $1 million to fund an electric bike share program under an innovative new statewide program aimed at making it cleaner, easier, healthier and cheaper for Californians to get from point A to point B.
The Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Program (CMO) is a statewide initiative that provides funding for zero-emission shared mobility options to under-resourced communities in California. CMO is available throughout California to eligible disadvantaged communities, as well as eligible low-income tribal and affordable-housing communities, to increase access to safe, reliable, convenient and affordable transportation options.
The funding will allow Rialto to set up an electric bike share system across the City, with about 100 bikes and about 15 stations. Electric pedal-assist bikes, in which an on-bike electric motor adds power each time a rider pedals, make it easier for riders to travel farther and faster. The Rialto Bike Share Program follows a study conducted by the City that showed residents preferring the bike share concept over other personal mobility options.
The program will help the City meet its clean air goals, provide an affordable and accessible form of transportation and make it easier for residents to access public transportation.
“We’re honored to receive this funding and to be able now to aggressively implement our bike share program,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson. “Using bicycles as a means of transportation has grown in popularity as communities try to create more balanced and sustainable transportation systems. Our bike share program represents a giant step forward in eliminating mobility barriers and creating greater equity throughout the City.”
A key goal of the Rialto Bike Share Program is to provide mobility options to low-income community members. Among the considerations will be a mechanism to sign up for the service without the use of a smartphone, income-based discounts and customer service that accommodates multiple languages.
Through a series of community engagement efforts over the past several years, residents have an important voice in designing the bike share program.
“With stations near transit stops, employment hubs and schools, the bike share system will increase mobility options in areas that our residents identified as most in need of new solutions,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott. “All of this is on top of the active transportation infrastructure improvements we’ve been implementing to make our streets safer for everyone.”
The award announcement culminates a vigilant effort by City staff and the Council to provide enhanced active transportation options for residents. The Bike Share Study, which was finalized in 2020, recommended an initial system consisting of 30-45 bikes and six or seven stations. The additional funding will nearly triple those numbers.
Riverside County reopens with removal of capacity limits, distancing requirements for most businesses and events
Riverside County, and the rest of the state, reopens today (June 15) with capacity limits and physical distancing requirements removed for most businesses and events. However, other safety measures may be needed based on the type of business or event.
All restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, gyms, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums, as well as places of worship may operate indoors at full capacity and without physical distancing. Meetings, receptions and conferences may resume without testing or vaccination requirements, however, for large-scale events (defined as 5,000 or more individuals indoors and 10,000 or more outdoors), testing and vaccination requirements may apply.
Statewide mask requirements continue to change. At this time, customers at most businesses are not required to wear masks, however, employees are required to mask. Masks are still required for everyone when using public transportation or while at hospitals, schools, childcare settings, long-term care facilities and homeless shelters. For the most updated information, on mask requirements, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#reopening-california.
“Getting back to our normal, daily lives has been of paramount importance to our residents, business operators and county employees,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “As we eagerly reopen and more residents return to these long-awaited for activities, let’s savor life and focus on recovery.”
Schools and childcare settings continue to have statewide restrictions pending updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/#reopening-california.
Riverside County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to decline and vaccination rates continue to rise. The current case rate of COVID-19 is 1.6 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate is 1.2%. Approximately 51% of Riverside County residents are now fully or partially vaccinated, of which 42.6% are fully vaccinated.
