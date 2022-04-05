San Bernardino Names Darren Goodman as New Chief of Police

(San Bernardino, CA – April 1, 2022) – After a nationwide search, the City of San Bernardino has announced that Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman has been selected to be the next Chief of Police. Goodman has been in law enforcement for over 31 years, and comes to San Bernardino from the City of Upland, where he has spent the last four years as its Chief of Police.

“Chief Goodman brings to San Bernardino a wealth of experience, leadership, and knowledge of this region,” said City Manager Robert D. Field. “We are very pleased that he will be joining us.”

Goodman, whose starting date will be June first, joins a department with 262 sworn officers and 150 civilian staff. He will be the first African American police chief in the San Bernardino Police department’s 116-year history.

When asked about why he chose to come to San Bernardino, Goodman said, “During the early years of my career, several of my assignments were in San Bernardino. I am very familiar with the city, many community members, and the high caliber of police officers that work at the San Bernardino Police Department. I am not oblivious to the challenges the city has had in the past, but I believe in the potential of San Bernardino.”

“I am humbled and excited about the fact that as a Police Chief, with a team of dedicated police officers, we play a critical role in protecting and improving the quality of life that residents and business owners of San Bernardino strive to preserve,” Goodman added.

Darren Goodman has served as Chief of Police for the City of Upland Police Department since July 16, 2018. Prior to joining Upland, he was a Captain for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. During his 27 years with the Sheriff’s Department, Goodman’s roles included serving as the Police Chief for the Chino Hills Police Department and Commander of the Frank Bland Regional Training Center. He also worked in Corrections, Patrol, Narcotics, Emergency Operations, Regional Gang Enforcement, Fugitive Apprehension, and SWAT.

His law enforcement philosophy includes a commitment to data driven policing principles, civic partnerships, and community engagement. Chief Goodman has implemented holistic approaches to addressing crime and quality of life issues within by reducing gaps between police specific services and other service providers dedicated to public safety such as public works, code enforcement, mental health services, and homeless advocates. A strong advocate of community policing, Chief Goodman regularly facilitates community forums to engage citizens and increase stakeholder inclusion.

Goodman holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership from USC. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University. Goodman has also completed law enforcement and leadership programs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and POST Command College Program.

Goodman also serves as an Adjunct-Professor at California State University San Bernardino.