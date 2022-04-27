Business
Riverside County Innovation Month Finale Pitch Competition Takes Place Today, April 27!
The Office of Economic Development and the City of Temecula would like to invite you to the Riverside County Pitch Finale on Wednesday, April 27th at Temecula City Hall (41000 Main Street) from 5:30PM – 7:00pm. Join us as regional fast pitch winners compete for cash prizes.
Dinner will be served at 5:30pm, the pitch competition will begin at 6:00pm. To RSVP, email Christine.damko@temeculaca.gov
Take a Look at These Innovative Companies that Were Highlighted During Riverside County Innovation Month!
Southwest Riverside County has exploded with growth and the Murrieta Innovation Center has helped usher groundbreaking Biotech research in the region. Watch as Jay Goth, Founding Member of Murrieta Genomics, describes the growth of life sciences including Biotechnology, medical devices and incubating innovation in Southwest Riverside County. Click Here to watch the video.
Genesis Supreme RV in Perris isn’t just a RV manufacturer anymore. They are always innovating. Now, their line of beautiful products includes an option to make homeownership more attainable in California. Built on a trailer chassis, the new line of homes can be transported by a standard truck and setup in four hours. Current prototypes offer 1-3 bedrooms, a gorgeous kitchen and many other comforts of home you would find in a standard built house, down to a fireplace. Watch this video as President/CEO, Pablo Carmona, describes what it takes to turn your innovation into a successful business. Click Here to watch the video.
Steve Ward, Founder/President of Dream Catcher talks about the importance of innovation to keep your business relevant and elaborates on how getting involved with Riverside County Innovation Month can help you connect with other valuable contacts to help grow your business. Dream Catcher is an incredible software that helps people discover their purpose and inspire purpose driven education. Click Here to watch the video.
Edge Sound Research is leading the charge in audio technology and is poised to take the industry to its next major breakthrough since Dolby surround sound. The local startup is using experiential audio putting users into a heightened viewing experience. Watch as Ethan Castro, Co-Founder/CEO of Edge Sound Research describes how innovation has led to his company’s success. Click Here to watch the video.
Brothers, Mack and Mike Jones, of QwikTarp talk about the early beginnings of their business and how the regional business ecosystem contributed to their startup in this video. Through support of local organizations including Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, the Small Business Development Center and SCORE, Qwiktarp was able to start and grow their business in Palm Springs. Click Here to watch the video.
Tesla and Apple both started from a humble beginning … an idea. Watch as Dr. Tim Gramling describes how CBU is helping guide graduates beyond the textbooks and classrooms to take innovation into the world and create a purpose driven business. Click Here to watch the video.
Check out this video to hear from Michael Axelrod, CEO of Del Real Foods in the City of Jurupa Valley, as he explains how innovation is allowing their company to grow their traditional and authentic Hispanic food products throughout the United States using decades old recipes. Click Here to watch the video.
Falcon Wealth Planning hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony in Celebration of 7th Anniversary
Falcon Celebrates 7th Anniversary
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc. celebrated its 7th anniversary with an intimate Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at its new location on 3400 Inland Empire Boulevard in Ontario, CA, Tuesday, April 19th. Attendees were provided an opportunity to gather in the lobby of Falcon’s new building to meet with Falcon Wealth’s financial planners and enjoy food and drink and a relaxed atmosphere.
Edward Ornelas, the President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC), was in attendance to deliver an exciting speech congratulating Falcon and its Principal, Gabriel Shahin, for its success and introducing Falcon Wealth as a new member of the IERCC. San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman and the City of Ontario sent representatives to honor Falcon Wealth with certificates of recognition for being a valued member of the business community and being dedicated to serving the best interest of its clients’ financial outlook.
The presentation of certificates was followed by the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, where Gabriel Shahin and his family spearheaded Falcon’s staff to officially announce the Grand Opening of Falcon Wealth Planning’s new location. A cake and specialty cookies from the Freaky Cookie were provided to guests to celebrate Falcon’s seven years of serving the community. The Ontario Fire Department also made a complementary appearance to show their support and demonstrate the importance of fire safety for the children in attendance.
“We’re all family here, the Falcon Family as we call it,” Gabriel had said during the evening. “And we’re extremely proud and excited of what we’ve accomplished and what we plan to accomplish in the future both here, in the community, and on a grander scale.”
Statevolt Founder Announces Plans for $4B Gigafactory at IVEDC’s Lithium Valley Stakeholder Meeting
Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) hosted a Lithium Valley Stakeholder Meeting convening local government, education institutions, businesses, and residents to discuss the news of a supply chain partnership between Controlled Thermal Resources and Statevolt, who recently unveiled plans for a $4B Gigafactory to be located in Imperial County’s “Lithium Valley” just outside Calipatria.
“Statevolt’s announcement of a lithium battery manufacturing plant in the Imperial Valley yesterday is exciting news on many fronts. It represents the culmination of opportunities encountering the perfect time for these forces to come together,” said IVEDC Chair Doug Dahm.
The meeting, which took place at Imperial Valley College, included presentations from IVEDC CEO Timothy Kelley, Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, Imperial Valley College Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Efrain Silva, Controlled Thermal Resources CEO Rod Colwell and Statevolt Founder Lars Carlstrom.
There were key takeaways from yesterday’s presentations. Most notably, Statevolt Founder Lars Carlstrom shared details of plans to develop one of the largest gigafactories in the United States, with roughly 2,500 directly employed personnel in a 3.2M sqft facility. Imperial Valley’s strategic location is the leading force in geothermal and lithium extraction industries, which has opened the door for this groundbreaking economic opportunity for local job seekers, businesses, cities and residents.
IVEDC Board member Tom DuBose said, “IVEDC’s persistence is paying off. As we have consistently marketed Imperial Valley on a global scale and continue to strengthen our bond with the Governor’s Office, Sacramento has come to learn that Imperial Valley is the number one location in California for opportunities like this.”
IVEDC Chair Doug Dahm said, “It goes without saying that the introduction of this project is the tip of the iceberg, and we anticipate the synergy created from this project to be just the beginning of more significant projects like this to come in the near future. The fact that CTR and Statevolt are planning to co-locate at the extraction site creates a synergy that has so many positive possibilities.” Dahm believes the theory of the Triple Bottom Line, 1) Economy, 2) Environment and 3) Equity, best describes how this project will benefit the entire Imperial Valley.
First, the Economy of the Imperial Valley is enhanced by the constructive utilization of resources that are found in abundance in the Salton Sea area.
Second, the technology being used to develop this project is Environmentally safe, and it doesn’t further enlarge the Carbon Footprint here in Imperial Valley. Sean Wilcock, VP of Business Development at IVEDC stated, “The world’s demand on lithium is historic and will continue to grow exponentially. What we find exciting about this project, from a global perspective, is the enormous difference in how lithium is secured today in open pit mines and evaporation ponds compared to how Lithium will be extracted from geothermal brine at the Salton Sea in a closed loop manner with de minimis impact to the environment. Today, lithium circles the globe many times before becoming a battery. The Statevolt facility combined with onsite lithium and energy supplied by Controlled Thermal Resources will result in an enormous reduction in CO² emissions for every battery cell produced.”
Third and most importantly, the Equity generated by this project will remain here in the Imperial Valley, instead of being shipped out to other areas of the nation or the world, thus by-passing the Imperial Valley.
With nearly 100 interested businesses and residents in attendance, the Lithium Valley Stakeholder Meeting was designed to bring stakeholders from the public and private sectors together to strengthen discussions of strategic planning and ensure preparedness for this exciting opportunity. Dahm stated, “I think it is also noteworthy to mention here that IVEDC has developed many working partnerships over the years that will enhance and create value to this project. One of the partnerships is with IVC, our local community college. IVC is currently working to develop a curriculum for educational certificates that will enable students to apply for and secure high skill and high-paying jobs. IVEDC also enjoys a partnership with the County of Imperial, the Planning Department and its Board of Supervisors. The supervisors are supportive of this project and are working diligently to streamline the permitting process to enable this project to come to fruition by 2025.”
Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) is a partnership of private enterprise and local government that is united by the common vision of expanding and diversifying our economy. IVEDC is committed to enhance the quality of life experienced in Imperial Valley by engaging in initiatives that contribute to the diversification of the regional economy.
IVEDC provides complimentary information, facilitation and referral services. IVEDC’s Business Development process includes site selection, incentive packaging, land acquisition, permitting assistance, procurement and workforce development.
App-Based Delivery Services in California Provided $19 Billion in Revenue for 151,000 Merchants and Restaurants Throughout Pandemic
Company data shows app-based delivery was a lifeline for restaurants and merchants during COVID-19 crisis, with fastest growth in smaller markets
A new analysis released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development finds that the number of restaurants, retailers, and merchants that used app-based delivery services effectively doubled, from 77,707 to 151,311, from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021. The study also found that merchant revenues on the platforms tripled to about $19 billion from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021
The data suggests that app-based delivery services provided restaurants, retailers, and merchants with much-needed new revenue as COVID-19 health concerns and stay-at-home orders shuttered or severely limited these businesses. To conduct the analysis, UC Riverside researchers from the Center for Economic Forecasting anonymized data provided by DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats.
“Our study demonstrates that app-based food delivery services provided a key platform for restaurants, grocers and merchants to reach consumers during widespread pandemic closures,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at the UCR Center for Economic Forecasting and one of the report’s authors. “Sales generated on the platforms shot up as local restaurants, grocers, and merchants came to rely on delivery network services.”
Key Findings Include:
- Over a two-year period, from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021, the number of restaurants, retailers and merchants that utilized the platforms effectively doubled, from 77,707 to 151,311, while merchant revenues on the platforms tripled.
- From the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021, restaurants, retailers and other merchants earned around $19 billion through app-based delivery platforms in California.
- On a per merchant basis, revenues on the platforms nearly doubled, from around $11,000 to $21,000.
- The biggest growth in the number of merchants that used platforms over the two-year period occurred in relatively smaller regions within the state (such as El Centro, Hanford, Redding, and Madera). Likewise, revenue growth was strongest in regions including Hanford, Merced, Visalia, Redding, and Madera.
The report also details merchant revenue and growth across each of California’s metropolitan statistical areas from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021.
The complete analysis is available here.
