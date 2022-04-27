Riverside County Innovation Month Finale Pitch Competition Takes Place Today, April 27!

The Office of Economic Development and the City of Temecula would like to invite you to the Riverside County Pitch Finale on Wednesday, April 27th at Temecula City Hall (41000 Main Street) from 5:30PM – 7:00pm. Join us as regional fast pitch winners compete for cash prizes.

Dinner will be served at 5:30pm, the pitch competition will begin at 6:00pm. To RSVP, email Christine.damko@temeculaca.gov . Click Here to learn more about Riverside County Innovation Month.

Take a Look at These Innovative Companies that Were Highlighted During Riverside County Innovation Month!

Southwest Riverside County has exploded with growth and the Murrieta Innovation Center has helped usher groundbreaking Biotech research in the region. Watch as Jay Goth, Founding Member of Murrieta Genomics, describes the growth of life sciences including Biotechnology, medical devices and incubating innovation in Southwest Riverside County. Click Here to watch the video.

Genesis Supreme RV in Perris isn’t just a RV manufacturer anymore. They are always innovating. Now, their line of beautiful products includes an option to make homeownership more attainable in California. Built on a trailer chassis, the new line of homes can be transported by a standard truck and setup in four hours. Current prototypes offer 1-3 bedrooms, a gorgeous kitchen and many other comforts of home you would find in a standard built house, down to a fireplace. Watch this video as President/CEO, Pablo Carmona, describes what it takes to turn your innovation into a successful business. Click Here to watch the video.

Steve Ward, Founder/President of Dream Catcher talks about the importance of innovation to keep your business relevant and elaborates on how getting involved with Riverside County Innovation Month can help you connect with other valuable contacts to help grow your business. Dream Catcher is an incredible software that helps people discover their purpose and inspire purpose driven education. Click Here to watch the video.

Edge Sound Research is leading the charge in audio technology and is poised to take the industry to its next major breakthrough since Dolby surround sound. The local startup is using experiential audio putting users into a heightened viewing experience. Watch as Ethan Castro, Co-Founder/CEO of Edge Sound Research describes how innovation has led to his company’s success. Click Here to watch the video.

Brothers, Mack and Mike Jones, of QwikTarp talk about the early beginnings of their business and how the regional business ecosystem contributed to their startup in this video. Through support of local organizations including Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, the Small Business Development Center and SCORE, Qwiktarp was able to start and grow their business in Palm Springs. Click Here to watch the video.

Tesla and Apple both started from a humble beginning … an idea. Watch as Dr. Tim Gramling describes how CBU is helping guide graduates beyond the textbooks and classrooms to take innovation into the world and create a purpose driven business. Click Here to watch the video.

Check out this video to hear from Michael Axelrod, CEO of Del Real Foods in the City of Jurupa Valley, as he explains how innovation is allowing their company to grow their traditional and authentic Hispanic food products throughout the United States using decades old recipes. Click Here to watch the video.