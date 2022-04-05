Banking & Financial Services
Q&A Session with Black Cooperative Investment Fund Executive Director—Kaine Nicholas
By Josaline Cuesta, Small Business Majority, Senior California Program Manager, and IEBJ Contributor
Why is financial literacy important for small business owners? What are the pillars of financial literacy?
Financial literacy is the comfort level one may have with topics related to money and its management. Financial literacy is critical to success, and it’s where everything begins for small business owners.
At the beginning of a business venture, an entrepreneur can be cash-challenged and relatively inexperienced in practical business versus theory. It is important that while learning the business terrain, entrepreneurs have at the very least, a baseline of financial literacy to question documents and do calculations or have support to negotiate effective business terms. Any terms that are negotiated at the beginning of a venture can significantly affect the projections or the valuation of a business. These effects can vary widely, depending on the comfort level of financial literacy.
The pillars of financial literacy are banking, budgeting, saving, credit, debt, and investing. What matters most to small business owners is budgeting, banking, and credit, and we recommend focusing on that order for small business owners. Understanding the numbers, having the assets with banking partners that can offer solutions, and building business and personal credit are all imperative to small business owners. BCIF and its trusted partner, AmPac Business Capital can help everyone gain a firm awareness of these pillars.
What’s needed to create a strong financial plan?
What is needed to make a strong financial plan is the actions that happen alongside writing the actual financial plan. While one may be uncertain of the “hockey stick” or optimistic revenue, what people can control is the cost. Know those costs and how they change in a good, better, or best scenario to keep you prepared.
No one likes surprises. There is security and comfort in knowing that costs are consistent and predictable. Spend time conducting the research and use due diligence so that you and the financial partners understand the financial plan and financial statements.
What’s in a business plan, and why is having one essential for a small business owner?
A business plan is a document that, at its most basic level, can help small business owners navigate the who, what, where, why, and how to generate income with a product or service. The business plan tells the reader that this “document” is your prototype on paper. The business plan also helps readers understand the basic valuation of your business.
If your business plan is on paper, does it articulate the vision, or is it a requirement for a loan program? The business plan is important because it represents as the creator of the business. Thinking business out on paper can reduce mistakes in real-world execution.
What’s the best way to document and share major changes to a business plan with your financial advisor and employees, such as becoming a corporation or expanding to another state?
Ensure the establishment of company meetings and hold them routinely, preferably with quarterly updates. This allows stakeholders to receive firm-wide public information and establishes communication between leadership, management, and employees.
What are some tips for thinking strategically about cash flow?
One tip is to understand what is in the pipeline and/or accounts receivables and monitor subscriber trends to your products or solutions. When I ask business owners how their business is doing, they usually respond with, “it’s going well.” And I always ask myself, what does that really mean, and is the owner aware of the items that support healthy cash flow?
Is a personal credit score relevant to small business success? What defines a “good credit score” and how can you maintain one?
Personal credit is relevant to businesses at the earlier stages of a business. If used correctly, one should leverage good credit and create business credit as soon as possible. Personal credit and business credit are created differently and operate differently. That difference can be critical to accessing capital. Unfortunately, a “good credit score” is not universal. We recommend owners investigate the potential creditor by asking what numerical score and credit history on the credit report will produce a favorable outcome. A credit score and credit report are two components that contribute to a sizable credit decision. With that information, the small business owners have a credit “road map.” What is most important is that the business owner is proactive in the credit conversation. One can maintain and learn more with one of BCIF’s trusted partners, AmPac Business Capital.
What are the top three easy-to-navigate business loans for a startup business? Do the types of loans that are needed change in your 2nd or 3rd year of business?
The top and the easiest loan is a zero-interest loan based on an alternative way of evaluating personal credit and traditional risk models. If one can find a small business loan that targets a certain demographic or type of business, that should be extremely helpful. Third, look for a small business loan that can be forgiven.
The types of loans that could change in your second or third year of business can be tricky. Business success and loan/funding gaps require careful consideration, but most important, predictability.
How will I know that a financial literacy resource is proven and credible?
Financial literacy is a journey. One way to affirm credibility is to compare it to your financial situation. Always have a backup resource for validation.
How can the average entrepreneur improve their financial literacy?
This is an important and critical question that I will answer in an alternative, more direct way. I strongly recommend these three words as ways to improve personal and business financial literacy:
- Curiosity
- Humility
- Discipline
Start with opening your mail and being curious about the words that you do not understand in your statements. Call the service number and ask the person to explain what these words mean regarding your account. It sounds simple, but it truly is a free lesson that benefits your personal or professional situation. The information is memorable because the asker is learning even when configuring the question. (Do not forget your tax person or accountant. They are your resources).
Humility helps your behavior when you ask a question, and you partially know the answer, but you ask questions to attain mastery.
Lastly, you must be disciplined and determined when you call the service line or account representative when you do not fully understand a financial term. Do not feel like you are wasting their time asking basic questions. If they have chosen to do business, service your needs, or hold your money, you are only using your mutual rights within the relationship.
What is the best way to stay abreast of COVID relief funds and resources in the Inland Empire area?
Contact the Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) at www.bcifund.org, 310-904-6336, reach out to our partner, AmPac Business Capital at www.ampac.com, or visit Venturize: https://venturize.org/—Small Business Majority’s free online resource hub for small business owners who need help accessing tools and resources to grow their businesses.
Northwestern Mutual Grows Southern California Presence
Company opens new office in Ontario, California
Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, is announcing the opening of a new office in Ontario, California, at 3633 Inland Empire Blvd, Suite 790.
“This expansion gives us the opportunity to build meaningful new relationships, offer career opportunities and meet a need for financial services in an underserved community,” said Matt Plocher, managing partner, Northwestern Mutual. “We’re looking forward to providing unmatched financial guidance to our clients in Ontario and the surrounding communities and helping them accomplish their financial goals.”
The new office, led by Managing Director Amber Romo, was developed through a collaboration with the Northwestern Mutual distribution growth ventures team, a group focused on serving underpenetrated markets and competitive recruitment. It will offer financial planning services to the city’s underserved Hispanic and Asian communities. In addition, the office will identify opportunities for financial education and support of locally-owned businesses.
“Our recruiting efforts will focus on diverse communities in Ontario, with an emphasis on area colleges and universities,” said Romo. “We’re excited to engage with the community and provide personalized planning solutions that will help put our new clients on the path to achieving their financial dreams.”
Romo will lead the Ontario office comprised of a diverse team of six financial professionals, all of whom live in Ontario or the surrounding area. The team plans to expand its presence in the community.
Q&A with Bank of America Inland Empire Market President Retiree Al Arguello; A 53 Year-Long Career
This year marks Al Arguello’s 53 years with Bank of America, and his retirement as Inland Empire president. We sat down with Al to talk about the evolution of the banking industry and the changes he’s seen within the Inland Empire overall.
Q: How has the banking industry changed since you began your career?
I started working for Bank of America right out of high school as a bank teller in 1968, so you can imagine I have seen quite a bit of change in the past 53 years. There were no ATMs, no online banking services, and certainly no smart phones. The bank was only open from Monday through Thursday, and not even for a full day – we closed at 3 p.m.
Everything was done on paper, carbon copies and files. Even deposits from the Inland Empire were sent every evening by courier to a central vault in downtown Los Angeles. And if a branch manager was late getting a deposit to a courier, he or she had to drive to L.A. to make sure it was properly recorded.
On some days, like when Social Security checks arrived, the local bank branch became the social gathering of the week for senior citizens as they waited in line to deposit their checks. I even used to set up 50 or more chairs for seniors on those days. Bank of America has always supported local community businesses, and on some days, we’d even have a local auto dealer bring over a new car to display on the branch lobby floor as an incentive for people to apply for a car loan.
Today, more than 80% of checks are deposited outside the four walls of a bank branch – which tells you a lot about how people have embraced technology for the most common self-service transactions. But bank branches will always play an important role for Bank of America, more commonly serving as destinations for more complex financial needs, loans and planning.
Q: How has the Inland Empire changed over the past years?
I’ve been fortunate enough to have been a resident of the Inland Empire for more than 35 years now and have seen incredible growth.
The Inland Empire is a large area, and that includes the Coachella Valley. When I started, the Coachella Valley was a tale of two cities – the wealthy areas and the very poor ones. What was rewarding was to see was the creation of some great nonprofit organizations that supported those less fortunate, and to help direct bank capital and grants to the region serving as a catalyst for economic growth for disadvantaged communities.
Another major change was the continued expansion of the Ontario airport as a major freight center, and the overall establishment of the Inland Empire as a major logistics center. More than 40 percent of all the imports that come into our local ports make their way to our warehouses. Add tourism, hospitality and leisure to logistics, and Ontario Airport truly fueled the Inland Empire’s economic muscle over the past decades.
Q: What are some of your proudest accomplishments during your time as a bank president?
As an immigrant from Nicaragua, and the first to attend college in my family, working at the bank sparked my lifelong passion to help the financial lives of customers in our communities. In my 14 years as Bank of America’s Inland Empire president, I came into the role just before the great Recession and the foreclosure crisis that rocked the nation but certainly the region. As the crisis unfolded, I brought together many of the leaders across the housing industry to identify solutions for families at risk of losing their homes and to establish sustainable ways to maintain homeownership. This was the beginning of the Housing Opportunities Collaborative of the Inland Empire, which supports nonprofit agencies helping distressed families facing foreclosure and so much more today.
Coming out of the recession, small businesses in the region were also suffering along with new start-ups. I took the same collaborative approach in creating the Micro Enterprise Collaborative of Inland Southern California, which encourages micro-business development in the region and helps identify resources and access to capital. Today, the Micro Enterprise Collaborative has helped countless local entrepreneurs grow and succeed.
I also am proud of helping to direct tens of millions of dollars in philanthropic capital to many important organizations across the Inland Empire – from the High Desert to San Bernardino and Riverside, and out to Palm Springs and the rest of the Coachella Valley. The bank has one of the largest corporate philanthropies, and I had the important honor of helping nonprofits address basic needs like food and housing security, jobs and education needs, and even the arts that serve as important economic drivers. The new Cheech Museum for Latin Art in Riverside is estimated to generate over $20 million annually for the region, for example.
In the end, I hope I’ve made lasting impacts helping to address the region’s challenges to forward economic stability for families, workers, veterans, homeless and distressed communities.
Q: Given your tenure at the bank working closely with the Inland Empire business community, is there any advice you’d give to business owners?
As our local businesses slowly but surely regain their footing after a uniquely challenging year, we’ve seen encouraging signs of progress towards economic recovery with increased confidence from small businesses expecting their revenue to increase over the next 12 months and plans to hire. As business owners navigate the path forward, it’s important to take what we’ve learned from the past year and apply it to the changing future. Small steps such as investing to ensure you attract top talent, evaluating short and long-term goals, and implementing operational shifts such as increasing your digital sales strategy and reevaluating your company’s impact on the community all can help. And, as I have already pointed out, it’s also important to invest in your community to ensure overall strong quality of life.
Closing the Gender Wealth Gap
OPINION
By Adelena Lopez, Inland Empire Consumer Region executive, Bank of America
While businesses are beginning to slowly and safely reopen, women workers left the workforce in disproportionate numbers during the pandemic – an issue that is set to exacerbate a growing wealth gap between women and men. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 109,000 more women working than men, occupying 50.04% of positions, in December 2019. However, once the pandemic evolved, thousands of women left the workforce to accommodate responsibilities brought on by stay-at-home orders. When combining the pay gap with common workforce interruptions of parenting and caregiving – women may earn as much as $1 million less than their male counterparts by retirement age.
Thanks to a seismic shift toward increased equity for women, they are poised to move closer to true financial independence – though we know there is still a long way to go. A report from the World Economic Forum found that the gender wealth gap could take more than 250 years to close, and Bank of America’s Women Business Owner Spotlight found that access to capital remains a barrier for many women business owners.
Notably, younger women investors are twice as likely to lead their families’ financial decision-making than previous generations, according to Bank of America research. However, the research also found gender-based biases toward investors persist, making women feel they must prepare more for meetings and speak up proactively to be heard.
The good news is that we’re seeing a new generation of women changing the narrative around women and wealth. Younger women in particular are paving the way in financial empowerment and taking control of their financial lives: 75% of women under 45 manage their own finances compared to 50% of women 55 and older.
There are resources to learn more, such as Better Money Habits that offers tips around savings, retirement planning and even looking at beyond your salary to leveraging workplace benefits to your long-term financial advantage.
Here are some tips that working women can use to get on more equal financial footing:
- Start saving early to plan for eventualities – Acknowledge career interruptions, and the potential for increased healthcare costs and retirement expenses associated with living longer. Ideally, try to save at least 15% of your salary every year and take advantage of tax-efficient savings options.
- Break the taboo around money talk – Encourage more conversation between your friends and family about money management. Seek mentors and come up with the best long-term plan for you.
- Take advantage of critical wealth escalators and consider working longer – Be sure to participate in benefits like full 401(k) company matches, to help ensure long-term financial stability. Maximize Social Security and pension benefits.
Plan early and often, enlisting the guidance of financial advisor – Create a plan that matches your unique circumstances and stick to it. New research found that women feel positive about their financial advisors. Identify a financial advisor who understands women’s different financial journeys, from budgeting to saving for retirement, and can help you create a portfolio that has the potential to last your lifetime.
