PEOPLE ON THE MOVE

Michael G. Rademaker

MGR CEO Recognized with Prestigious Award

Michael G. Rademaker, MGR’s Founder & CEO, has recently received CoStar’s 2019 Power Broker Award. As one of the leaders in acquiring and professionally managing commercial real estate in the Inland Empire, Rademaker has been named as a CoStar Power Broker for his transaction volume in 2019 against all other active brokers in their market.

The CoStar Power Broker Award is awarded by the CoStar Group Inc., as the leading provider for commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. The prestigious award is now in its 20th year and recently expanded to 26 new markets. The Power Broker Awards honors those who have closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate in their perspective markets.

Please help us in congratulating Michael Rademaker on their 2019 Power Broker Award in the Inland Empire market.

ABOUT MICHAEL

Michael G. Rademaker is the CEO/Founder of MGR Real Estate, MGR Services, and MGR Property Management. He has over 35 years of real estate sales, leasing and property management experience. MGR currently has 3 regional locations strategically located in Upland, Colton, and Victorville to service Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.

Michael leads the commercial team of sales, leasing and management professionals at MGR. His knowledge and expertise in real estate investments allow him to successfully guide a team of nearly 400 seasoned sales professionals and provides representation to a vast clientele of commercial and residential real estate investors. He has a thorough and complete knowledge of all aspects of residential and commercial real estate investments’ including multi-family, office, retail, industrial, land, apartments, hotels and restaurants, business opportunities, and other commercial properties.

Mr. Rademaker is recognized for his exceptional success in growing clients’ real estate investment portfolios and possesses the ability to provide clients with an unparalleled perspective on the local investment real estate market. Michael has an outstanding ability to thoroughly analyze commercial properties to create a successful positioning strategy that will maximize the client’s opportunities. His approach is simple; treat client investments like it’s our own – an approach that continually results in increased value to MGR clients investment portfolios.

Under his leadership, MGR Real Estate and MGR Property Management have emerged as one of the leading residential and commercial real estate sales, leasing, and management companies in Southern California.

Professional Titles

CEO/Founder of MGR Services — Est. 1983 Corporate Office – Upland, CA

CEO/Founder of MGR Real Estate — Est. 2008 Corporate Office – Upland, CA

CEO/Founder of MGR Property Management — Est. 2008 Corporate Office – Upland, CA

Professional Summary

Owns three firms, each structured to meet the real estate needs of clients’ objectives.

Oversees operations of three office locations: Upland, Victorville, and Colton. Each office is strategically located to service a specific region. Upland is centrally located to service the entire Inland Empire and touches the borders of the Los Angeles and Orange counties. Victorville services the entire High Desert, and Colton effectively services Riverside County.

Both MGR Services and MGR Real Estate have a large staff of seasoned and highly skilled professionals acquired from national offices. There are currently over 350 salespersons and broker associates combined.

REO expert – Currently handling hundreds of residential REOs with quick sales at top prices.

Expert in brokering sales for local and international investors.

Maintains solid relationships with real estate support services, and specialists in the fields of finance, construction, law, accounting, marketing, escrow, and title.

MGR Property Management manages everything from residential rentals to large income properties including office buildings, retail centers, and apartment complexes. Experts in all facets of property management: leasing, maintenance, tenants, rent collection, legal, accounting, etc. Staff is comprised of highly skilled managers specifically trained to maximize clients’ investments through hands-on approach and efficiency.

Has been performing construction management of residential and commercial properties since 1983.

Professional Achievements

Over 35 years of servicing real estate sales and leasing and property management, with areas of expertise in investment properties such as office buildings, retail centers, industrial buildings, apartment properties, single-tenant net-lease properties, hotels/motels, multi-family and residential properties, manufactured home communities, senior housing facilities, and land.

Spearheaded the companies’ combined growth to over 400 sales professionals that provide representation to a vast clientele of residential and commercial investors.

Ability to provide clients with an unparalleled perspective on the local investment real estate market.

Recognized for his exceptional success in growing clients’ real estate investment portfolios.

Outstanding ability to thoroughly analyze commercial properties to create a successful positioning strategy that will maximize the client’s opportunities.

Established solid relationships with numerous large national banks to successfully liquidate REO inventories.

Consistently named one of the Inland Empire’s top brokerages by CoStar Group, a recognized leader in commercial information.

Professional Areas of Expertise

Value Analysis & Evaluations Value Enhancement

Property & Asset Management

Leasing, Sales & Exchanges

Expert and Professional Negotiation

Value Enhancement

Marketing & Promotion

Professional Affiliations

NAR – National Association of Realtors

CREOBA – Commercial REO Brokers Association

AIR – American Industrial Real Estate Association

CAR – California Associations of Realtors