Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger volumes continued to soar in September, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 10%
More than 500,000 travelers flew into or out of ONT for a 5th straight month
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh straight month in September as passenger volumes continued to climb to levels not seen since 2007, airport officials announced.
Nearly 517,000 air travelers flew into or out of ONT during the month, 10.15% more than the same month in 2019. It marked the fifth consecutive month in which passenger volumes exceeded a half million, and moved Ontario closer to a possible 6 million passengers by year’s end. The September total also represented a 6,000-passenger increase over August – typically a peak month for air travel.
“Ontario International continues to prove itself as the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians. The double-digit increase in passenger volume last month reinforces the important role we play in meeting the air travel needs of one of the most robust population and economic centers in the country,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of City of Ontario.
Through the first nine months of the year, ONT welcomed 4.2 million passengers – 3.6% more than the same period in 2019 and 37.6% above last year. At this pace, the airport should well exceed the 5.6 million passengers who flew into or out of ONT in 2019 – the last full year before the pandemic. According to Ontario’s seat capacity projections for the next six months, nonstop flights are expected to increase by 1.6% over the October 2019-March 2020 time period, nonstop seat capacity is projected to rise by 7.9%, and available seat miles (ASMs) are projected to increase by 11.4%.
This continues an impressive trend that began with the airport’s return to local ownership in 2016. During those first three years – before COVID-19 disrupted air travel globally – ONT experienced a nearly 33% increase in passenger volumes.
“We’ve been able to pick up where we left off before the pandemic, increasing flights and destinations and providing travelers with amenities and a customer experience they won’t get anywhere else,” said Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO.
|
Passenger
Totals
|
Sep
2022
|
Sep
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
502,540
|
446,169
|
12.63 %
|
4,072,713
|
3,838,865
|
6.1 %
|
International
|
14,405
|
23,155
|
-37.79 %
|
136,803
|
223,889
|
-38.9 %
|
Total
|
516,945
|
469,324
|
10.15 %
|
4,209,516
|
4,062,754
|
3.6 %
|
Passenger
Totals
|
Sep
2022
|
Sep
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Domestic
|
502,540
|
440,947
|
13.97 %
|
4,072,713
|
2,980,026
|
36.7 %
|
International
|
14,405
|
12,227
|
17.81 %
|
136,803
|
79,186
|
72.8 %
|
Total
|
516,945
|
453,174
|
14.07 %
|
4,209,516
|
3,059,212
|
37.6 %
The September numbers also underscored Ontario’s role as a global logistics hub. Shipments of air cargo totaled more than 70,000 tons during the month, 14.4% higher than the same month in 2019. Last month’s tonnage was essentially flat when compared with September a year ago.
For the first nine months of the year, air cargo volume was more than 618,000 tons, 11% more than the same period in 2019.
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
Sep
2022
|
Sep
2019
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2019
|
Change
|
Freight
|
65,831
|
59,918
|
9.87 %
|
577,554
|
539,062
|
7.1 %
|
|
4,196
|
1,271
|
230.12 %
|
41,059
|
18,221
|
125.3 %
|
Total
|
70,027
|
61,189
|
14.44 %
|
618,613
|
557,283
|
11.0 %
|
Air cargo
(tonnage)
|
Sep
2022
|
Sep
2021
|
Change
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Change
|
Freight
|
65,831
|
66,380
|
-0.83 %
|
577,554
|
609,952
|
-5.3 %
|
|
4,196
|
4,269
|
-1.71 %
|
41,059
|
34,426
|
19.3 %
|
Total
|
70,027
|
70,649
|
-0.88 %
|
618,613
|
644,378
|
-4.0 %
“Ontario International cargo shipments showed strong growth in September and on a year-to-date basis compared with 2019 as our shipping partners continued to show confidence in our airport as a commercial hub for Southern California,” said Ron Loveridge, vice president of the OIAA board.
Transportation
SMART Airports Conference to bring airport leaders and innovators from around the world to Ontario, California
Ontario International Airport and Southern California’s dynamic Inland Empire will be on the global stage next week as aviation leaders from around the world gather for the 2022 SMART Airports & Regions Conference.
Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Southern California’s dynamic Inland Empire will be on the global stage next week as aviation leaders from around the world gather for the 2022 SMART Airports & Regions Conference – one of the aviation industry’s largest and most prestigious annual events.
The three-day conference opens Monday, July 18, at the Ontario Convention Center, and will focus on topics ranging from how aviation can inspire new economic opportunities in a post-pandemic world to the role of airports as incubators for innovation in urban development and regional connectivity.
“Ontario and the Inland Empire are an ideal location for this global gathering. We have one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, in the heart of one of the most robust population and economic centers in the U.S. And when it comes to innovative multimodal transportation solutions, no region can match what’s being done here to redefine mobility and access while creating new economic development opportunities,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
The SMART Airport & Regions Conference is being co-hosted by ONT and the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau (GOCVB). Among the more than 50 speakers and presenters will be several leaders from the two organizations, including Wapner, OIAA Commissioners Ron Loveridge and Curt Hagman, the airport’s Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi, Chief Capital Development Officer Michelle Brantley and Chief Commercial Officer Dan Cappell, and GOCVB President and CEO Michael Krouse.
The event comes as ONT is in the midst of a historic run that has seen travel volumes exceed pre-pandemic levels for three months in a row, including, in May, the highest number of passengers since the airport’s return to local ownership in 2016. For the past four years, ONT has been recognized by Global Traveler as the fastest-growing airport in the United States, and its role as an economic driver and preferred aviation gateway for millions of Southern Californians is helping to drive significant transit investments across the region. Upcoming projects include zero-emission bus-rapid transit, hydrogen-powered passenger rail and an all-electric-vehicle tunnel from a planned state-of-the-art multimodal transit center.
In addition, ONT plays a critical role in the Inland Empire’s emergence as a global goods movement hub, and today ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America.
“We have a great story to tell – here at ONT and across this great region we serve. The Inland Empire is now the 12th largest – and fifth fastest-growing – metropolitan area in the U.S., with a quality of life that is unmatched. We’ve prepared ourselves to meet those growth needs, while preserving the convenience and positive customer experience that have become our hallmark,” said Elkadi, ONT’s CEO.
“We are thrilled to host this event at Ontario Convention Center and to expose the world-wide attendees to the heart of Southern California’s Inland Experience! Our Convention & Visitors Bureau is here to welcome our visitors and provide information on the amenities and destinations in our region,” said Krouse, GOCVB’s President & CEO.
While the SMART Airports & Regions Conference officially opens on Monday, programs and presentations begin Tuesday. A complete agenda is available here.
Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport passenger volumes beat pre-pandemic levels for fourth straight month in June
Southern California gateway reported 2.6 million passengers year to date, signaling full recovery is at hand
Once again, Ontario International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the fourth consecutive month. More than half a million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in June, almost 8% more than the same month in 2019 and the fourth consecutive month the Southern California gateway has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels.
Ontario International reported 514,000 total passengers last month, almost 20% more than June last year. Domestic travelers totaled 496,691 in June, increases of 10% and 18% compared with June 2019 and 2021, respectively.
On a year-to-date basis, ONT recorded 2.6 million passengers, 2.6% higher than the first half of 2019 and 60% more than the same period last year. Domestic travelers, who continue to drive ONT’s resurgence, totaled more than 2.5 million from January through June.
“Ontario International’s performance this year shows what full recovery looks like and we couldn’t be happier for it,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for the City of Ontario. “With demand for air travel through ONT growing month after month, we are ramping up for more air service by opening all of our 27 aircraft terminal gates, providing travelers the seamless, efficient experience they’ve come to expect.”
“We have worked tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic to be ready for a resurgence in air travel, and airlines and air passengers are showing their faith in Ontario as we continue to deliver a first-rate and stress-free customer experience,” said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi.
Air cargo shipments by weight grew more than 14% compared with June 2019. The nearly 72,000 tons which moved through ONT in June were almost equal to the same month last year.
For the first six months of the year, cargo tonnage was 12% higher than the same period in 2019.
“Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire, setting the pace for pandemic recovery among U.S. airports while offering appealing facilities and cost-efficient services to our airline and shipping partners,” Wapner said.
Travel & Tourism
FAA Awards Ontario International Airport another $10.77 million for taxiway, airfield improvements
Ontario International Airport has received an additional $10.77 million in infrastructure funding from the FAA.
Ontario International Airport will receive another $10.77 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to invest in infrastructure improvements at the aviation gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.
The FAA announced this week that it is awarding a total of $518 million to airports across the country, under its 2022 Airport Improvement Program. ONT will receive the largest amount within California – for taxiway improvements and expanding the lighting vault that serves the airport’s runways.
The announcement comes less than a year after ONT was awarded $12.68 million through the FAA and the American Rescue Plan Act for taxiway and runway improvements.
“I’m grateful to our staff for preparing a successful funding application and to the FAA for continuing to bring infrastructure and airfield improvement dollars to the fastest-growing passenger airport in the U.S.,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
ONT has been one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, eclipsing pre-pandemic passenger volumes and ranking among the Top 10 cargo airports in North America. The airport also plays a critical role in the Inland Empire’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing population centers in the United States and a global supply chain hub.
“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in announcing this week’s funding awards. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”
Login
|
Business Journal Newsletter
Trending
-
Business7 months ago
Business Activity Continues To Surge In The Inland Empire; Growth Will Moderate Now That Region Has Surpassed Pre-Pandemic Levels
-
Business7 months ago
Second Annual Inland Empire Education & Workforce Summit Hosts Sold-Out Event to Discuss Education’s Role in Post-Pandemic Job Recovery
-
Government & Regulations6 months ago
San Manuel Elects Lynn Valbuena as Chairwoman
-
Technology7 months ago
Charter Communications Launches Spectrum Internet 100
-
Career & Workplace7 months ago
People On The Move: Nicole Sanchez
-
Career & Workplace5 months ago
City of San Bernardino Names Nathan Freeman as Director of Community and Economic Development
You must be logged in to post a comment Login