Nominate an Extraordinary Entrepreneur for the 2020 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards!

Specialized Nominations Close Sept. 25th — Nominate A Covid Hero & Innovator Today!

It is time to nominate extraordinary entrepreneurs for a truly unique year! The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) is proud to announce that the nomination period for these signature awards is now underway and closes September 25th, 2020. The Spirit of the Entrepreneur awards will focus on companies who have survived, thrived, played a key role in helping the community adapt and overcome and award them for their unwavering determination.

Do you have an Inland Empire entrepreneur that needs to be recognized and awarded?

This is the time to submit your nomination(s) to celebrate their accomplishments, sacrifice and determination! Self-nominations are highly encouraged and for these specialty awards all past Spirit Award recipients are also eligible for 2020 award nominations.

Your nomination(s) can be submitted at https://spiritawardsie.com/easyNomination.php. It is that easy!

The distinct nominee categories for 2020 are the COVID Hero Entrepreneur and COVID Innovator Entrepreneur Award categories:

COVID Innovator Entrepreneur Nominee(s) would be the champion that has introduced new products or services that have helped to specifically address the COVID-19 pandemic, found alternative ways, ideas, and were able to quickly adapt to changes over the first seven months of 2020.

COVID Hero Entrepreneur Nominee(s) would be that individual that has found unique and innovative ways to assist and empower their fellow entrepreneurs. They had to make substantive sacrifices both business and personal that helped others retain jobs or assist customers over the first seven months of 2020.

SAVE-THE-DATE: November 21st, 2020 7-8pm PST on KSCI Channel 18

Due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spirit of the Entrepreneur will be presented in a unique, televised format this year. The 2020 awards show will focus on those companies who have survived, thrived, and played ,a key role in helping the community adapt and overcome.

This year marks 18 years of celebrating The Spirit of the Entrepreneur! Join us this November for a memorable televised broadcast filled with inspiration and innovation at this black-tie gala as we celebrate the top business innovators of Inland Southern California.

