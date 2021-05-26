Marcus Fuller Hired as Rialto’s New City Manager; Brings More Than a Quarter Century of Local Government Experience

Rialto’s Mayor and City Council are pleased to announce the hiring of Marcus Fuller as City Manager, effective June 21. Fuller, Assistant City Manager in Palm Springs since 2014, brings more than 26 years of public sector local government service, including two years as Rialto’s Public Works Director and City Engineer.

His hiring was approved by the City Council Tuesday night.

“Marcus Fuller’s return to Rialto comes at an exciting time for our city, and we believe he is the ideal choice to lead our extraordinary staff. We look forward to welcoming him back and working together to address the opportunities and challenges ahead of us,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson.

Said Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott: “Marcus’ experience in Rialto will allow him to hit the ground running, and to quickly build on the momentum we have created over the past several years. We look forward to his arrival, and the energy and experience he will bring to the role.”

In selecting Fuller, the Council is bringing on a highly respected leadership professional whose entire life has been surrounded by public service. His father retired from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department as Assistant Sheriff after a 30-year career, and his brother Jason continues to serve the Sheriff’s Department in Thousand Oaks.

Fuller began his own public service career in 1995 as Assistant Engineer for La Paz County, Ariz.. He moved to the Coachella Valley in 1996, working in La Quinta and later for the City of Palm Springs. In 2012, Fuller was appointed Rialto’s Public Works Director and City Engineer, returning to Palm Springs as Assistant City Manager two years later. In that role, he has acted as the city’s Chief Operating Officer, providing broad administrative oversight of a city with 500 employees and a total budget approaching $300 million.

Fuller graduated with honors from Northern Arizona University, with a degree in civil engineering, and earned his Master’s Degree in public administration from California State University, San Bernardino.

Fuller and his husband Noel have two children, Jordan and Jaidyn. Noel’s parents have joined their multicultural and multigenerational family.

“I am grateful for the Council support and the opportunity to continue delivering on Rialto’s Bridge to Progress,” Fuller said. “Rialto’s elected leadership and staff have a well-earned reputation for their innovation, their focus on economic development and job creation, and the sense of community they have inspired.”

With a population of 103,000, Rialto is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Inland Empire, and has emerged as a major economic and employment hub. Recent data from the California Employment Development Department show Rialto having regained more than 70% of jobs lost during the early months of the pandemic – one of the fastest recovery rates in the state.