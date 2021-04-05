Inland Empire Education and Workforce Readiness Summit Convenes County, State and Business Leaders in Preparing Students for Post Pandemic Careers

The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and Think Together will host the first annual event to foster collaboration and support for the next generation of regional workforce talent.

Think Together, California’s leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs, in partnership with the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Inland Empire Education and Workforce Readiness Summit virtually from 1:30-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

The event is free to attend and will feature esteemed leaders in K-12 education, business, and nonprofit sectors to discuss the state of education and students’ learning loss due to the pandemic. Inland Empire Regional Chamber CEO Edward Ornelas will facilitate a panel discussion about how to prepare kids with the necessary academic, technical, and soft skills needed to succeed in today’s economy.

Keynote speakers and event panelists include:

Randy Barth, Founder and CEO of Think Together

Dr. Robin Avelar La Salle, CEO of Orenda Education

Ted Alejandre, Superintendent at San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Angelo Farooq, Chairman of the California Workforce Development Board (CWDB)

Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools

“In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s more important than ever that we work collaboratively across public, private and nonprofit sectors to ensure the next generation of talent has the skills they need to be successful,” said Randy Barth, Founder and CEO of Think Together. “Student learning recovery will be key across all grades, as well as the development of job skills like critical thinking, collaboration and creativity.”

The 2021 Inland Empire Education and Workforce Readiness Summit is proudly sponsored by

Bank of America and supported by Riverside County Workforce Development Centers, the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and San Bernardino County.

Register for the summit here.