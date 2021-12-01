IECE Presents its Inaugural State of Entrepreneur Report on Dec. 9

The first-ever State of Entrepreneurship Address for the Inland Empire is being held by the Cal State San Bernardino Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at 4th Sector Innovations in Ontario.

IECE’s goal in producing the State of Entrepreneurship research study is to bring the voice of local entrepreneurs to those who need to hear it most – local and state policymakers, community organizations, lenders, and other resource providers.

The Voice of the Entrepreneur survey, on which the address is based, sends powerful feedback on the challenges that entrepreneurs and business owners of the Inland Southern California region face.

Survey results were drawn out earlier this year by reaching out to IECE’s extensive network, consisting of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and business owners representing a diverse group of industries. The IECE will continue to distribute the Voice of the Entrepreneur survey in the spring of each calendar year to find out what Inland Empire entrepreneurs and business owners are going through.

The report is a potent tool for policymakers, economic impact drivers, and business owners and entrepreneurs to analyze growth potential within the region. Using measurable data, the goal is to identify the challenges and opportunities facing local business owners and obstacles that may be impeding business growth.

The result is a concise report that gives insight into how we can effectively learn and evolve together with a regional focus.

The evening will start and end with networking and food; in between, the SOER report will be presented, which includes examining the indicators of entrepreneurial activity and how the IE measures up as a region; learning of the Voice of the Entrepreneur direct survey results and the common themes, as well as an IE Ecosystem assessment; and regional perspectives from influencers that include:

Rod Vandenbos, founder and CEO, buzzbox beverages, Indio;

Mike Napoli, Tech Coast Angels, Palm Springs;

Edward Ornelas, Jr. President, Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce

Ana Karina Suchánek, president, Cask Restaurant Group, Inc., Rancho Cucamonga; and

Pepi Jackson, president and CEO, Riverside Black Chamber of Commerce

Click the following link – Secure Your Spot for the 2021 State of Entrepreneurship Address – to attend, network and learn more about entrepreneurship in the region. Whether you are a seasoned or soon-to-be entrepreneur, there is a perspective for everyone who wants to know more about how to strengthen the Inland Empire economy.

The presentation will unveil breakthrough metrics and perspectives on the State of Entrepreneurship throughout the Inland Empire, including:

Why a report like this is essential for the collective growth of our region;

What the report consists of: indicators for entrepreneurship and what real entrepreneurs in our communities are telling us through our Voice of the Entrepreneur survey results; and

Regional perspectives from influencers and officials that are active in our ecosystem.

The event will also include food and cocktails while networking within an inspirational setting at 4th Sector Innovations Ontario.

To learn more, visit the IECE State of Entrepreneurship Report website.