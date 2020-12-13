Forward Air Corporation Opens Fifth California Logistics Facility and Expands into the Inland Empire

December 13, 2020 – Forward Air Corp selected Fontana to serve as its operational base, supporting the entire Inland Empire region, which is experiencing high demand for freight transportation services. From the Fontana facility, Forward will handle freight from the Ontario International Airport and Southern California’s busiest ports, transporting it throughout the United States and Canada. At nearly 100,000 square feet, the new facility brings instant capacity and supports future growth.

The Fontana facility is Forward’s fifth location in California, and second facility in greater Los Angeles – an area in which the Company has experienced strong growth. In addition to bringing best-in-class transportation times to the Inland Empire, the new facility is expected to create operational efficiencies with Forward’s Los Angeles terminal.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The new Fontana facility plays a critical role in our Southern California expansion plans. From this location, we will support our largest national customers and increase our reach with pick-up and delivery services. We will also link smaller businesses and individuals to our portfolio of service offerings.”

The Company expects job creation to include managers, dock workers and company drivers.

Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren added, “As a global supply chain hub, the City of Fontana has emerged as an economic powerhouse of the Inland Empire. With logistics operations accounting for nearly 12,000 jobs in Fontana, and now with more coming soon, our residents have the unique opportunity to work within the city they call home. We are pleased to welcome Forward Air Corporation to the City of Fontana.”

Forward’s California footprint now includes operations in Fontana, Carson, Union City, Sacramento and San Diego.

“The new facility in Fontana marks Forward’s continued expansion of services beyond its traditional airport-to-airport footprint. With the introduction of expedited LTL service out of Fontana, the Inland Empire region is now connected to our nationwide network and our premium freight management services in LTL, full truckload, intermodal drayage and final mile delivery,” Schmitt said.