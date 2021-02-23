Entrepreneurs’ Organization Expands Within Inland Empire, Focusing on Growth and New Opportunity in 2021

World’s Leading Peer-to-Peer Network of Business Owners Plans for Growth in Entrepreneurship Due to Pandemic & Continues to Push its Intentions Around Diversity

Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), the world’s leading peer-to-peer network of successful business owners, continues to strive for diversity within its expansion in 2021, seeking out qualified entrepreneurs with million-dollar businesses from all economic backgrounds, races, religions, and beliefs to join the micro-community. Local entrepreneurs are invited to attend the chapter’s free virtual test drive event on Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. PST.

The EO Inland Empire chapter was founded in 2018 and, since then, has built a roster of 23 members, 57 percent being BIPOC. The chapter hopes to double its size in 2021. Many members of the Inland Empire chapter were previously members of other nearby EO chapters in Orange County and Los Angeles but jumped at the opportunity to form a new hyper-local chapter given how massive Southern California is.

Globally, EO comprises more than 14,000 entrepreneurs in 61 countries who are founders/co-founders or majority shareholders of a business that exceeds $1 million in annual revenue. In total, the Inland Empire businesses employ over 3,000 people and are responsible for annual sales above $100 million. Companies such as Rastaclat, Protech Staffing, Trend Spot, and ABC Pharmacy, to name a few, make up the EO network in the Inland Empire chapter.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the number of applications for new businesses in the U.S. is rising at the fastest rate since 2007, when the nation was in the middle of The Great Recession. While hundreds of thousands of businesses are closing doors due to the pandemic, new entrepreneurs are emerging out of the pandemic at the same rate.

“We have cultivated an amazing, strong, and diverse group of like-minded individuals in the EO Inland Empire chapter, and having that network has been invaluable to many of us through the chaos of 2020,” said Anthony Gotto, President of the Inland Empire EO chapter. “Out of every economic downturn or crisis comes some amazing new entrepreneurial endeavors, and we are excited to open our arms to those entrepreneurs located in Inland Empire who are looking for a catalyst for growth and a strong support network.”

Unlike its competitor organizations like Vistage, which a paid facilitator leads, EO is member-led and focuses on building a global network to serve the complete entrepreneur’s unique needs. Members have the opportunity to take part in a forum, which fosters peer-to-peer sharing between a small group of 7-12 members in a trusted and confidential environment. Forum offers a format where the complex intersections between an entrepreneurs’ business, personal life, and community engagement can all be addressed head-on so that members can achieve fulfillment in all of their endeavors. Members also enjoy learning events featuring global business leaders, access to prestigious training and tools, global leadership conferences, and more.

Originally founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond. This innovative process that EO offers has sustained a growing organization that has withstood—even flourished—during times of economic uncertainty.

In addition to its flagship program, EO also offers a program called EO Accelerator, where entrepreneurs who have anywhere from $250,000 to under $1 million in annual revenue can join and attend quarterly learning events as well as a monthly forum meeting to grow their business to over $1 million in revenue and join EO.

Interested area entrepreneurs are invited to attend an upcoming “Test Drive” event on Wednesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. PST to experience a light version of what EO offers. More information can be found here.

For more information, please fill out the interest form at https://www.eoinlandempire.com/.