CSUSB CGI wins awards from American Institute of Architects

Cal State San Bernardino’s Center for Global Innovation, home to the university’s College of Extended Learning and Global Education, received two awards, including the Jury Best of Show, from local chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

The Jury Best of Show Award, under the constructed category, was announced during the 2020 American Institute of Architects Inland California Design Awards gala that was held virtually on the evening of Nov. 11.

The CGI building had also received the Citation Award for the building’s climate response under the commercial built category from the AIA Orange County during its gala celebration in October, said Jenny Sorenson, associate vice president of CSUSB Facilities Planning & Management.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the design team at LPA Architects and the Facilities Planning, Design and Construction team here at CSUSB,” said Sorenson. “This award would not have been possible if not for the great group of dedicated design professionals working together to create an amazing space for our students.”

Douglas Freer, the CSUSB vice president for administration and finance, said the university was honored to receive the recognition.

“We are very pleased to receive this acknowledgment from the American Institute of Architects and thrilled that the design of the Center for Global Innovation is receiving such high accolades, as it is one of the cornerstones of the new university master plan,” said Freer. “More importantly, it is wonderful to see so many of the programmatic goals being met, including serving as a new home for the College of Extended and Global Education, a central location for our international student programs, and establishing a new campus sustainability standard by being our first facility that attained LEED Platinum certification.”

At a cost of $55 million, the 71,000 square-foot, three-story CGI building opened in the fall of 2019. It is the first building on campus to offer classroom space since the opening of the College of Education building in 2008.

Earlier this year, CGI received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification – the highest green rating that a new building can achieve in energy efficiency. The building is the fourth LEED certified building on the CSUSB campus and the first to attain the LEED Platinum status.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, the LEED certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

Along with administrative offices, the Center for Global Innovation has 24 classrooms designed to accommodate collaborative learning, reconfigurable multi-purpose rooms and casual study lounges. With a large patio at the entrance, global gallery and a terrace on the third floor, CGI provides space for gathering and collaborative learning, as well as opportunities for indoor and outdoor hosting of special programs.

Lisa McBride of the CSUSB Facilities Planning, Design and Construction, served as the project manager; the architectural firm LPA Inc. did the architecture and Sundt Construction was the general contractor.

Visit the American Institute of Architects Inland California website and the American Institute of Architect Orange County website for more information.

The College of Extended and Global Education serves as a global leader for excellence in innovative education for diverse learners of all ages and backgrounds by providing lifelong learning opportunities for different stages in life ranging from high school, college, career to retirement. The college also extends the resources of the university into the community, region, nation, and around the world. For more information, visit the College of Extended Learning and Global Education website.