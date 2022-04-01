Technology
Charter Communications Launches Spectrum Internet 100
Spectrum Internet 100 Free to Eligible Affordable Connectivity Program Households; Service Includes 100 Mbps Download Speeds, Modem and In-Home WiFi
Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it is now offering Spectrum Internet 100 across virtually all of its entire 41-state service area. The new high-speed, low-cost broadband service provides 100 Mbps download speeds for just $29.99 per month, and includes a modem, in-home WiFi and self-installation at no additional charge. Spectrum Internet 100 is available exclusively to households eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), and all Spectrum Internet and legacy plans — including Spectrum Internet Gig — are eligible for ACP credits.
The ACP provides qualifying households up to a $30 monthly credit ($75 on qualifying Tribal lands) toward broadband service — which allows eligible customers to receive Spectrum Internet 100 at no monthly cost. Like all Spectrum Internet plans, Spectrum Internet 100 also has no modem fees, data caps or contracts, and customers can cancel anytime without penalty.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is an important step in driving broadband adoption in America,” said Catherine Bohigian, Charter Executive Vice President, Government Affairs. “With Spectrum Internet 100, Charter is delivering a high-speed, high-quality broadband option — available at no cost to ACP-qualified households— throughout our 41-state service area.”
For more information on the ACP and to apply online, consumers should visit fcc.gov/acp. Interested consumers should first confirm their eligibility through the National Verifier, then contact Spectrum at 1-877-959-1748 to apply for the credit.
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household participates in or is eligible for a variety of assistance programs, including:
- SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.
- Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
- The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.
- Recipients of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Internet Service Provider for Rural Areas in its 2021-22 ratings, Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.
Charter is Advancing Access to High-Speed Internet
High-speed internet access is more important than ever, yet tens of millions of households and businesses — especially among vulnerable communities and in rural areas — still lack access, worry about costs, or have not adopted service. Charter has taken a comprehensive approach to solving this problem:
- Improve Affordability: The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program makes internet service available at effectively no cost to families in financial need, and Spectrum Internet 100 includes a modem, router and in-home WiFi at no additional charge. And all Spectrum Internet plans have no data caps, modem fees or contracts.
- Advance Access: Charter is investing over $5 billion to bring reliable, high-speed internet access to approximately 1 million currently unserved families and small businesses through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).
- Increase Adoption: To increase adoption and access to technology, Charter offers philanthropic support to community organizations through Spectrum Digital Education grants, which provide computers, digital education classes and technology labs for thousands across the country.
- Protect Americans’ Privacy and Security Online: Charter has been a longtime advocate for Congress to come together in a bipartisan, consensus way to take action on a comprehensive, uniform, national framework to protect consumers’ privacy online and offers certainty now and for years to come.
Eco Friendly
Esri, UN, and GEO Blue Planet Release Water Health Tool
Partnership Will Provide Coastal Nations with Data to Help Improve Ocean Quality
Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a new free and open tool it is making available for countries seeking to improve their coastal waters. The tool uses real-time analysis enabling countries to monitor coastal water quality and use that information to guide policy and reduce pollution from land sources.
A team from Esri, the United Nations Environment Programme, and GEO Blue Planet partnered to develop this new statistical approach using satellite data and geospatial technology in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all kinds by 2025. The team received the 2020 GEO (Group on Earth Observations) SDG Award for the Special Category, Collaboration in recognition of the new tool they built.
“We believe open science is good science, and a way to reassert science as a global public good,” said Dawn Wright, Esri chief scientist. “This collaboration demonstrates that philosophy by sharing the jointly developed methodology and the resulting data in an accessible way.”
Many countries depend on the health of their coastal ecosystems to drive their economies (tourism, fisheries, natural resources) and provide sustainable food sources to their populations. The use of fertilizers and other chemicals that run off the land and into the coastal ocean have been shown to cause blooms in marine algae that can disrupt ecosystems and human health. By measuring above-normal concentrations of marine algae, this new analysis provides a starting point to achieve the SDG target of limiting marine pollution.
This project empowers countries, especially developing nations, with the information they need to understand potential impacts on coastal water quality, address those impacts, and have routinely updated data to understand and report their progress to the United Nations as part of the SDG initiative. While governments and organizations around the world are already able to conduct these analyses, this project transforms the raw global data into actionable information to make it easier for them to make better-informed decisions.
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by the United Nations, require timely and objective reporting, and metrics are typically self-reported by each country. However, many nations do not have the capacity or capability to conduct ongoing environmental analyses. This collaboration provides automated analysis for every coastal country in the world.
The GEO SDG awards program, which honored this collaboration, recognizes excellence in sustainable development practices, analysis, and reporting through the use of Earth observations. The awards recognize productivity, ingenuity, proficiency, novelty, and exemplary communications of results and experiences in the use of Earth observations for the SDGs.
This partnership’s methodology, now included in the UN’s Global Manual for Ocean Statistics, can also be applied in other environments where it is needed and modified to work on many geographic scales. To see the initial analysis results and information products, visit the hub site at chlorophyll-esrioceans.hub.arcgis.com.
Augmented Reality
The Future of Real Estate is Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality in Real Estate
By Navjeet Chhina | April 15, 2020
Augmented reality is a burgeoning industry with frequent advancements and a promising future. AR technologies have impacted nearly every industry, and real estate is no exception. The technology has gone from a futuristic maybe to a realistic way of showing a building in detail on a client’s smartphone. Many agencies have already incorporated AR technology into their everyday practices, introducing interactive demonstrations on-site and on the phone.
Augmented reality has valuable marketing implications that are only just being tapped into. AR is also a unique way of encouraging clients to make a profitable decision.
How is AR affecting real estate?
Most real estate agencies struggle with the presentation of their catalog at some point, facing roadblocks including unemotive text descriptions, lackluster photos, and lack of devoted time to visit each site with clients. AR tools and mobile apps can overcome most, if not all of these obstacles with the single touch of a button.
Clients can use an agency’s built-in AR capabilities to view a site from all angles, gaining a better, in-depth understanding of a property without ever leaving their homes. Agencies can set up their augmented reality applications to allow clients to browse different categories, compare various sites, and make informed decisions.
What are the benefits of AR in real estate?
Augmented reality brings a new way for clients to not only view a property but experience the property, too. In general, people enjoy technological advancements that are helpful and also entertaining. Real estate agencies can use the innate attractiveness of new technologies to bring in new clients and keep them engaged with the agency.
Real estate agencies can use AR to make interactive catalogs and advertisements and implement new ways for clients to view a property. Clients are more likely to engage with a property if there is an element of AR because visualization is better with AR than with photos, videos, and text descriptions. The more complex a property or building is, the better an AR experience serves it.
AR technologies can also make clients more interested and involved in what an agency is selling. This is likely because AR is a newer technology that most people find fascinating. With augmented reality, clients can visit a property in which they are interested on their own from their couch. This frees up time on an agent’s schedule, saving the agency time and resources overall.
Augmented Reality Applications
Augmented reality real estate applications mainly fall into three categories based on the complexity of their designs. The types include Simple, Advanced, and Enterprise AR apps. Simple applications might consist of simplistic 3D objects, while Advanced applications might consist of QR codes or interactive animations.
Conclusion
Augmented reality has a bright future in the smartphone application landscape. The practical uses are boundless, making it clear why the technology has reached into most industries. Real estate agencies can tap into a new customer base by marketing their properties through AR experiences. Some agencies have already started implementing the technology, and others are quickly following. In today’s tech-happy world, not adopting AR is not an option.
Navjeet Chhina is a content contributor discussing Technology for Inland Empire Business Journal.
|Navjeet Chhina | CEO
|a: Genius Ventures Inc | Los Angeles | Vancouver
e: nav@geniusventuresinc.com | w: www.geniusventuresinc.com
p: + 1 626 736 3625
Opinion
Augmented Reality and Brand Experiences: Examples and Business Opportunities for Enterprises
Augmented Reality and Brand Experiences: Examples and Business Opportunities for Enterprises
By Alfred Taren | April 9, 2020
The best brands are continuously seeking new and exciting ways to reach their target audience. The brands that hope to stay relevant need to express themselves in refreshing ways to make their consumer base take notice and pay attention. With the advent of augmented reality technologies, many companies are already working toward that goal, giving their customers a new way to engage through immersive interactions.
Augmented Reality [AR] is the latest trend in new customer experiences, and it is working well for early adopters of the technology. Most consumers enjoy trying out new techniques and experiences, making the widespread inclusion of AR in applications a reality. Whether they’re using an app that lets them see new furniture in their homes, an app that applies different makeup to their faces, or an app that lets them walk through a real estate investment, AR applications offer consumers new and better ways to engage with brands.
AR is changing the way in which companies reach and interact with their customer base, helping them stay relevant in a flooded market. With augmented reality, engagement, conversion rates, and overall sales can increase simply by creating a better brand experience.
The current applications of augmented reality for businesses show promise, and the future of AR looks bright. Businesses in every industry can feel the positive effects of AR technologies, including the gaming, healthcare, real estate, education, and entertainment industries.
The Rise of Augmented Reality
Augmented reality is a technology that allows users to superimpose 3D objects into their physical world through a mobile device. Essentially, AR overlays digital information onto the existing environment to create a new environment. One popular example is Pokémon Go, wherein users catch Pokémon they can see in the real world through their smartphones.
Many tech companies are working on improving the framework and capabilities of AR, including Apple, which launched ARKit to help app developers meet this goal. Developers can now access new tools to produce stunning augmented reality and virtual reality applications.
Analysts predict continued market growth for the AR and VR industry, citing that in 2020, there will be more than one billion people using AR applications worldwide. However, even though analysts have made sizable estimates on the market growth for a unified AR and VR world, software developers feel strongly that AR is the future and will drive the majority of growth in immersive technology.
Why won’t VR be as big as AR? Virtual reality is far more complicated than augmented reality, requiring more attention for the user, who is fully immersed in a digital environment. This limits communication with the outside world while the technology is used. On the flip side, augmented reality allows users to interact with a digital world and the physical world at the same time. Users can implement AR into their everyday lives without the need for a special headset and closing themselves off from their environment. AR users can easily switch from using AR for gaming and business to shopping and entertainment, all while staying connected to the real world.
Augmented Reality in Marketing
Many brands have already entered the AR field, integrating AR into their mobile device and browser applications for practical and marketing uses. Some example users include Home Depot, Timberland, Sephora, Chiquita, and Genius Ventures Inc.
In 2015, Home Depot released a way for customers to see how a paint color would look on their walls before they bought the paint. The Project Color app included ways to account for light, objects, and even shadows. This gave customers a realistic idea of how the color would look inside their real environment.
In 2017, Home Depot increased its AR offerings to include furniture and furnishings. Now, customers can see how colors would look on their walls and how various furniture items would look in their homes. This technology has since been adopted by Lowe’s and IKEA, too.
Timberland has also taken advantage of augmented reality, offering a virtual dressing room that allows customers to see their faces on a model body with features similar to their own. Users can then try on different clothes and accessories that the brand sells before they purchase them. Customers have a better understanding of how the clothing will look before they invest in the items, saving time and money.
Sephora offers a virtual makeup artist program inside their app that lets customers try on high-end makeup and different combinations without having to buy the makeup first. While many people prefer purchasing their makeup in-store, some people don’t have that luxury or the time. Sephora’s virtual artist app eliminates those barriers and brings the makeup studio to users’ homes.
Chiquita has partnered with Shazam to show customers exactly where their bananas came from. The new transparency app follows the entire route of bananas from Latin America to their destination. The goal is to help consumers understand the sustainability practices Chiquita is using. To view the life of the banana, users scan the blue sticker on the banana in the Shazam app and watch the virtual journey take flight on their phones.
This year, To celebrate their 50th anniversary Superstar shoe, Adidas and WSS teamed up Genius Ventures Inc to create an in-store Augmented Reality Snapchat activation. This in-store activation with Snapchat code was highly successful, so successful, that they moved on to a second phase to include a coupon-code for a free hat upon making their purchase in-store.
ADIDAS x WSS – Snapchat Activation – Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality in Other Industries
Another example of AR integration is in the insurance industry. Insurance companies are providing ways for customers to show real-time views of damage from traffic accidents and natural disasters. On the other end of the video, operators use AR to gain a better picture of the damage, measure different aspects, and estimate the full extent of the damage and the future costs of repairs. AR accelerates the reimbursement process.
In the healthcare industry, augmented reality gives medical students the ability to train in AR environments with mannequins that are overlaid with AR to simulate real diseases and treatments. Physicians are learning more through access to AR, and students have a more in-depth understanding of medical procedures before they enter hospitals.
Augmented Reality: The Future of Customer Experience
AR is rapidly changing the way that consumers communicate with businesses. In retail, the implications of AR in marketing are enormous and promise increased engagement and sales. AR is also taking over education, healthcare, and even the way people interact with their insurance companies.
AR is becoming more widespread and more convenient for mainstream audiences and is continually integrated into more applications and industries, making it more accessible. The technology is an ideal tool for many different brands to utilize in their marketing tactics, offering new and exciting ways to reach their customer base.
|Alfred Taren | President
|a: Genius Ventures Inc | Los Angeles | Vancouver
e: alfred@geniusventuresinc.com | w: www.geniusventuresinc.com
p: + 1 626 736 3625
