Brightline and Siemens Mobility Showcase Newest Trainsets for Orlando Expansion on Eve of their Travel to Florida

Brightline’s Future Modern, High-Speed Passenger Coaches Begin Rolling Off the Line at Siemens Mobility Headquarters—Symbolizing Multi-Billion Dollar Commitment to American Infrastructure

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly high-speed rail, and Siemens Mobility, today celebrated the completion of Brightline’s newest trainsets, which will roll off the assembly line at the Siemens Mobility North American manufacturing headquarters and prepare to begin passenger operations. In the upcoming days, the newest train will depart the factory on a cross-country excursion to West Palm Beach, FL where it will be stationed in preparation for Brightline’s high-speed rail corridor expansion, set to connect Orlando to Brightline’s current route from Miami to West Palm Beach.

At the event, executives from Brightline and Siemens Mobility were joined by California Treasurer Fiona Ma to unveil the new passenger coaches and locomotives, part of the Venture trainset that is the driver of next-generation inter-city rail service in the U.S. Manufactured at Siemens Mobility solar-powered plant in Sacramento, the Venture trainsets for Brightline consist of two Charger Diesel-electric locomotives, one on each end, and four passenger coaches. The Charger Diesel-electric locomotives fulfill the EPA’s stringent Tier 4 emissions standards.

The stainless-steel coaches are made with components from more than 160 suppliers across 27 states. They are designed for luxury and comfort, featuring special ergonomic seating, contemporary communication systems and enhanced Wi-Fi. Thanks to wide aisles, wheelchair storage, and fully accessible restrooms, the Venture trainset exceeds ADA requirements from end to end.

“As the nation’s first and only private, operational high-speed rail line, Brightline’s partnership with Siemens demonstrates our company’s commitment to building both a robust domestic manufacturing sector and the future of green transportation,” said Michael Reininger, chief executive officer of Brightline Holdings. “Our partnership should serve as a powerful example of how we can break through the inertia and into an era of high-speed rail in America.”

“Brightline is a pioneer in private rail investment in the United States and we are proud to continue to grow our partnership as we ship the latest trainsets to Florida ahead of Brightline’s expansion. The Venture trainsets are a result of our collaboration and will offer a comfortable and enjoyable passenger experience that was built in Sacramento,” stated Michael Cahill, President of Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock in North America.

“The Siemens-Brightline partnership is a huge win for the state of California, bringing the future of green manufacturing and good paying jobs to our communities,” said Fiona Ma, California treasurer. “The completion of these trainsets is not only a big step towards developing high speed rail in the U.S., but also proves that California is capable of achieving tangible progress on climate and creating new manufacturing jobs today—not years from now.”

With more than 2,100 employees, Siemens Mobility’s Sacramento manufacturing facility serves as the North American Rolling Stock Manufacturing Headquarters for Siemens Mobility, an international leader in providing advanced rail transportation for systems around the world. The facility designs, engineers and manufactures across the entire spectrum of rolling stock including commuter and regional passenger trains, light rail and streetcars, locomotives, passenger coaches, and trainsets.

Construction on Brightline’s forthcoming 170-mile service extension from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport is more than 60 percent complete and is on track for completion in late 2022. The project has been an economic boom for the state of Florida. In partnership with Siemens Mobility, the newest trainsets represent Brightline’s commitment to invest billions in American infrastructure, creating the country’s first and only private high-speed rail network. Brightline Florida employs more than 1,300 daily construction workers and will create more than 10,000 jobs over the construction period and the first few years of operations. In total, Brightline will generate more than $6.4 billion in economic impact in the state of Florida.

Brightline will resume its operations between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in November. Stations in Boca Raton and Aventura are expected to open in the second half of 2022, and discussions are underway with local stakeholders regarding expansions to Disney Springs and Tampa.

Siemens Mobility and Brightline are also in discussions on supplying Brightline’s technology solutions for its future high-speed Brightline West operations. Brightline West is the most advanced and shovel-ready high-speed rail project in the nation and is poised to bring economic and environmental benefits to the region. It will utilize fully electric, zero-emission trains to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles through multiple intercity projects.