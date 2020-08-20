Avison Young negotiates 65,000-sf industrial lease on behalf of Royal Gourmet Corp. for expansion into western region

CRE Negotiations

Amid a coronavirus economic climate, commercial real estate deals continue to be made. Avison Young, the world’s fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today that it has negotiated a 74-month, 65,000 square-foot (sf) industrial lease on behalf of the tenant, Peachtree Corners, GA-based Royal Gourmet Corp. The lease is located within Hunter Highland Corporate Center, a Class A, 211,160-sf building located at 799 Palmyrita in Riverside CA.

Avison Young Senior Vice President Cody Lerner and Principal Stan Nowak, who are both located in the Inland Empire office in Ontario, represented Royal Gourmet Corp., who specializes in the sale and distribution of outdoor grills and grilling accessories. The landlord, Irvine-based LBA Realty, was represented by Rocky Moran and Ryan Lal of Lee & Associates.

“With its headquarters and distribution center in Atlanta, this marks Royal Gourmet Corp.’s first western states location,” said Lerner. “The company’s sales have been rising over recent years and especially over the past few months as people are doing more grilling at home. This new location enables the company to be more cost and time efficient when distributing products to its western region customer base.”

Built in 1997, 799 Palmyrita is located near the 215 freeway. The facility not only provides a strategic Inland Empire location, but also includes a large yard for trailer storage and dock high doors. Additionally, the Avison Young team negotiated a tenant improvement allowance that its client required in order to make the logistics of its operations more efficient. Some of the improvements include office space renovations and the addition of three dock levelers in order to move freight in a timely manner.

Lerner and Nowak are continuing to service their clients’ commercial real estate needs throughout the Inland Empire, successfully navigating the additional challenges faced resulting from the pandemic.