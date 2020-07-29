Avison Young announces $2.6 million sale of three-building industrial property in Perris, CA

Commercial Real Estate Transaction Alert

July 29, 2020 — Avison Young has announced the $2.6 million sale of a three-building industrial property totaling 13,100 square feet (sf) located at 2282 Goetz Road in Perris, CA (Riverside County).

Stan Nowak, SIOR, a Principal who is based in Avison Young’s Inland Empire office in Ontario, CA, represented the seller, Perris-based K3JH, LLC. The buyer, Irvine-based AJ Rental Inc., was represented by Andreas Melzer of Cushman & Wakefield.

“This was a prime owner-user opportunity for a site located in an extremely active industrial development market/corridor in the Inland Empire East,” said Nowak. “The new ownership, AJ Rental, is expanding its operations and will use the property as an equipment rental yard.”

Situated on 1.82 acres of land, the property features two 6,000-sf warehouse buildings and one 1,100-sf office building. Each of the industrial buildings features two grade-level doors. The entire site is fenced and secured with surveillance cameras.