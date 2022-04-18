Business
App-Based Delivery Services in California Provided $19 Billion in Revenue for 151,000 Merchants and Restaurants Throughout Pandemic
Company data shows app-based delivery was a lifeline for restaurants and merchants during COVID-19 crisis, with fastest growth in smaller markets
A new analysis released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development finds that the number of restaurants, retailers, and merchants that used app-based delivery services effectively doubled, from 77,707 to 151,311, from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021. The study also found that merchant revenues on the platforms tripled to about $19 billion from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021
The data suggests that app-based delivery services provided restaurants, retailers, and merchants with much-needed new revenue as COVID-19 health concerns and stay-at-home orders shuttered or severely limited these businesses. To conduct the analysis, UC Riverside researchers from the Center for Economic Forecasting anonymized data provided by DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats.
“Our study demonstrates that app-based food delivery services provided a key platform for restaurants, grocers and merchants to reach consumers during widespread pandemic closures,” said Taner Osman, Research Manager at the UCR Center for Economic Forecasting and one of the report’s authors. “Sales generated on the platforms shot up as local restaurants, grocers, and merchants came to rely on delivery network services.”
Key Findings Include:
- Over a two-year period, from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021, the number of restaurants, retailers and merchants that utilized the platforms effectively doubled, from 77,707 to 151,311, while merchant revenues on the platforms tripled.
- From the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021, restaurants, retailers and other merchants earned around $19 billion through app-based delivery platforms in California.
- On a per merchant basis, revenues on the platforms nearly doubled, from around $11,000 to $21,000.
- The biggest growth in the number of merchants that used platforms over the two-year period occurred in relatively smaller regions within the state (such as El Centro, Hanford, Redding, and Madera). Likewise, revenue growth was strongest in regions including Hanford, Merced, Visalia, Redding, and Madera.
The report also details merchant revenue and growth across each of California’s metropolitan statistical areas from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021.
The complete analysis is available here.
Banking & Financial Services
Falcon Wealth Planning To Celebrate 7 Year Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Their New Location
The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce (IERCC) is excited to announce their newest member, Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc. With that announcement comes a celebration, as the IERCC will be helping Falcon Wealth Planning celebrate their 7-year anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the grand opening of their new building on April 19, 2022.
For this special event, guests will be able to enjoy a meet and greet with Falcon Wealth Planning’s executive staff, high-quality networking, food, and drink, and most of all a great time. The ceremony will take place between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and include guest speakers from Gabriel Shahin, Principal at Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc., and Edward Ornelas, Jr., President, and CEO of Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Falcon Wealth Planning focuses heavily on tax planning and works with Certified Public Accountants so that you can breeze through tax season and plan today, avoiding stress during your retirement. With over 30 years of experience, they dedicate their services to preparing creative solutions tailored specifically to you.
The IERCC’s mission is to support and contribute to the interests of commerce and economic prosperity throughout Riverside County and San Bernardino County. They are a progressive, non-profit business organization striving to bring true value to their members, investors, sponsors, and community.
Together, they will be celebrating the grand opening of Falcon Wealth Planning’s new building located at 3400 Inland Empire Boulevard In Ontario, California, on April 19, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are free. It is highly recommended to register early, which you can do so by clicking here!
If you have any questions or need more information, please contact the IERCC at info@iechamber.org.
Business
Fennemore’s Explosive Growth Continues With New Southern California Offices
Fennemore, the fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country in 2021 according to Law.com, today added approximately 50 attorneys and allied legal professionals to its roster with new Fennemore offices in San Bernardino and San Diego. Fennemore’s expansion deepens the firm’s significant experience in the areas of real estate and land use, business, and natural resources.
Over the last two years, Fennemore has completed two other major onboardings that include a merger with the California Central Valley firm Dowling Aaron and the addition of Reilly LLP out of Denver. The newest additions in San Diego and San Bernardino positions Fennemore to serve clients throughout the state of California with 5 offices stretching from Northern to Southern California.
“We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished attorneys and allied legal professionals to Fennemore. They share our enthusiasm for helping clients thrive and building an innovative law firm,” remarked Fennemore’s CEO, James Goodnow. “We believe the growth in the Inland Empire of Southern California, its close proximity to the massive Los Angeles market, and alignment with our core practice strengths make it an ideal launchpad for our continued strategic growth in the future and new business opportunities.”
Fennemore’s 96% job satisfaction rating among all employees is tied directly to people-first and client-centric culture where “that’s how we’ve always done it” is never the right answer. From employing leading-edge AI modeling tools to arming employees with the tools needed to work from anywhere, Fennemore attorneys and allied legal professionals are more innovative, productive, and efficient for clients.
“My colleagues and I are excited about joining Fennemore, which has such a strong record of growth, innovation, and superb client service,” said Mark Ostoich, a director in the San Bernardino office who’s a well-known leader in the Inland Empire legal community, and throughout California. He continued, “Our combined strengths in the real estate and land use, natural resources, and business law areas are tremendous. We look forward to continued growth in a market that has such a bright future.”
“We’re adhering to strong business discipline and playing to our strengths,” added Goodnow. “We’re focused on new ways of serving clients whose needs are always changing. Adapting and growing have been part of our firm’s legacy for the past 137 years.”
The lawyers joining Fennemore in its new Southern California offices include:
- Marlene Allen Murray; Mack Anderson; Chris Carrillo; Paul Cliff; Donovan Collier; Rachel Greenberg; Jerome Grossman; Paula Hernandez; Kate Hong; Tracy Inscore; Brent McManigal; Matthew Nelson; Keli Osaki; Mark Ostoich; Gabriel Pitassi; Kevin Randolph; Ernest Riffenburgh; Bob Ritter; Philip Savage IV; Ken Stream; Kien Tiet; Tait Viskovich; David Werner; Matt Wilcox
In 2021, the Inland Empire led Southern California in both population and job growth and tied the Phoenix, AZ market for 2020’s biggest gains in household income. Fennemore’s strategic growth plans include the addition of lawyers who fit with the firm’s entrepreneurial culture and practice in areas that are in high demand in the region.
Business
Topgolf Brings So Much More to San Bernardino County
By Chairman Curt Hagman
What a thrill celebrating the opening of the first Topgolf location in Southern California in the city of Ontario. While this entertainment experience brings a whole new level of high-quality recreation to our region, it represents so much more.
It was more than four years ago that the County pursued bringing Topgolf to 13.7 acres of undeveloped County-owned land in Ontario. Given the location of the land coupled with the socio-economic demographics of the area and recreational use restrictions, the County believed that Topgolf was an ideal fit for the site and developed a strategy to attract the company. This highly strategic initiative resulted in a 20-year ground lease agreement with Topgolf that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 30, 2019.
What is important to emphasize is that over the course of Topgolf’s 20-year ground lease, the County will receive more than $625,000 in annual revenue, benefiting the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system, which includes nine regional parks throughout the county and several other recreational attractions.
The Topgolf relationship represents the true value of a successful public-private partnership. While the County had the land, location, and workforce, Topgolf had the right business model, and that made all the difference.
The entertainment aspects of this new facility appeal to all ages. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has evolved into a best-in-class hospitality entertainment venue centered on a game that is accessible and appealing to all, regardless of skill or ability.
While the agreement facilitates the opening of a wonderful new entertainment destination for residents and visitors, the County’s park system gains a valuable income stream which even further benefits our county residents. More importantly, Topgolf’s business operations bring hundreds of new jobs that will enhance the local economy as well as create an important catalyst for new economic opportunities and investment.
While Topgolf executives chose San Bernardino County due to its convenient regional location, strong retail performance, and large and growing population base, they have also shared that the County was business-friendly since day one noting the County worked proactively throughout the deal process, solving any challenges along the way.
All told, this is an exciting and vital relationship with Topgolf that underscores the value of public-private partnerships and the excitement we all feel for this new first-ever Southern California Topgolf location.
