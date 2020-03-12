Progressive Real Estate Partners Makes a Splash with Signing of Two Leases for Indoor Swim Schools in SoCal

The Swim Schools are located in retail centers in Rancho Cucamonga & La Verne, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – March 10, 2020 – Progressive Real Estate Partners, the leading Inland Empire retail brokerage, announced today the signing of two leases for indoor swim schools in retail centers in Rancho Cucamonga and La Verne, California. The signing of the deals reflects a nationwide trend of an increasing number of service tenants leasing retail space and, especially those that offer experiences that can’t be replicated on the internet, like swim lessons. Both locations will operate year-round and are projected to be open by this summer.

The two leases include:

Aqua-Tots has signed a lease for a 6,400 sf space at 8750 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA in the Stater Bros. anchored Country Village Center at the corner of Baseline and Archibald. The well-established 86,000 sf center is located at a busy 4-way intersection in a densely populated trade area. Other tenants in the popular neighborhood center include Bank of America, Carl’s Jr. and Sally Beauty. Aqua-Tots will feature a heated indoor pool to make kids swim lessons comfortable and effective. Swim lessons will be offered for children ages 4 months to 12 years with a variety of class times. All instructors have completed over 30 hours of classroom and in-water training including CPR instruction. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, Aqua-Tots is the world’s largest swim school franchise serving over 100 communities worldwide. Progressive Real Estate Partner’s VP of Leasing and Sales Pablo Velasco marketed the property and represented the landlord in the transaction.

Water Wings has signed a lease for a 5,600 sf space in a brand new retail building located at 929 Foothill Blvd. in La Verne, CA next to the popular Mr. D's Diner. The center is ideally positioned at the junction of the 210 Freeway and Foothill Blvd. providing visibility to over 188,000 cars per day. The Water Wings swim school will feature an indoor heated salt water lap pool and a teaching pool as well as a playroom, parent viewing room, restrooms, showers and snack bar. The school will offer swim lessons for children ages 3 months and older as well as for teens and adults. Water Wings currently has six other locations in California, Nevada and Arizona. Progressive Real Estate Partner's Retail Leasing and Sales Specialist Roxy Klein marketed the property and represented the landlord in the transaction.

According to Pablo Velasco, “Progressive Real Estate Partners is delighted to bring these two state-of-the-art year round swim schools to families in La Verne and Rancho Cucamonga. As retail continues to evolve landlords are looking for innovative ways to keep their tenant mix fresh by adding experiential tenants like Aqua-Tots and Water Wings.”

Roxy Klein added, “With both of these transactions the center’s location was a perfect fit for the tenant’s expansion plans. Although swim schools have started to open in retail centers elsewhere, these are two of the first to open in this trade area and it’s exciting to be part of bringing this new family-friendly use to the marketplace.”

About Progressive Real Estate Partners

Progressive Real Estate Partners (PREP) is a boutique commercial brokerage firm headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2008, the firm specializes in the leasing and sale of retail properties in Southern California’s Inland Empire market. The office is also the exclusive Inland Empire representative of the Retail Brokers Network (RBN). Since the firm’s inception Progressive has completed over 1,000 lease and sales transactions in over 35 cities throughout the region. Progressive uses the latest marketing and brokerage techniques to help retailers and property owners achieve their real estate goals. For further information visit www.progressiverep.com.