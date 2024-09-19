Travel & Tourism
Ontario International Airport, California Science Center open new immersive space in Terminal 4
Air travelers looking for a unique immersive experience can now find that at California’s most popular airport through a partnership with the California Science Center.
This special collaboration between the Science Center and the Ontario International Airport (ONT) features a space within Terminal 4 in which passengers can spend time relaxing before a flight while immersing themselves in an environment curated just for them. The current video experience showcases the Kelp Forest, a highlight of the Ecosystems exhibit wing at the California Science Center located at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. Professional divers captured footage inside the Science Center’s 188,000-gallon aquarium specifically for ONT passengers and guests.
“This space is our gift to passengers and an opportunity for us to proudly showcase one of California’s great cultural assets. We are thrilled to collaborate with the California Science Center on this one-of-a-kind experience as we continue to build on our reputation as the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians,” said Atif Elkadi, ONT chief executive officer.
“Our mission at the Science Center is to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, and we’re thrilled to take one such experience beyond our walls through this exciting new partnership with the Ontario International Airport,” said Jeffrey Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center. “This specially-created experience transports travelers to one of our most popular exhibits to be immersed in a giant kelp forest ecosystem, providing enrichment to people’s lives as they prepare to take flight on their next adventure.”
The California Science Center partnership is part of ONT’s commitment to creating a traveler experience unlike any other in Southern California. Even as the Inland Empire-based airport approaches record passenger volumes of more than 7 million this year, its commitment to convenient, relaxing and hassle-free travel is unbending. In recent years, ONT’s Revenue Management team has spearheaded millions of dollars in investments in new and improved amenities and other customer conveniences.
The Science Center space also is open to non-travelers, through the ONT+ digital visitor pass program. Through the airport’s website, community members and others can receive a free digital pass to access the post-security side of the passenger terminals to access restaurants and amenities or to accompany or pick up ticketed passengers.
This popular new amenity is the latest benefit to come from the partnership between ONT’s Revenue Management team and Fuse Advancement to build new relationships that enhance the travel experience and create new sales and marketing opportunities.
Ontario International Airport awarded $2.5 million from FAA to reduce emissions, increase sustainability
Greening the Gateway: Ontario International Airport Secures $2.5 Million from FAA for Sustainability Enhancements
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $2.5 million to Ontario International Airport’s (ONT) to further the popular Southern California gateway’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
The money is through FAA’s Voluntary Airport Low-Emission (VALE) Program and will be used to replace 22 Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) units – external heating, cooling and dehumidifying devices that control temperatures and keep jetways and planes comfortable when aircraft are parked at the gate. The units are connected to airport electrical power sources, eliminating the need for parked aircraft to use on-board auxiliary power units, which require jet fuel.
The VALE funding comes two weeks after ONT received $4 million in FAA funding for its runway rehabilitation program.
“We are deeply appreciative to the FAA and to Congresswoman Norma Torres, who has played such a critical role in securing funding for ONT as we meet the needs of this dynamic region we serve. The VALE Program funding will allow us to replace older PCA units with state-of-the-art, high energy-efficient models that reduce emissions and improve air quality,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
Since its return to local ownership in 2016, Ontario International has been a leader in promoting sustainable airport operations through its investment in energy-efficient infrastructure, the recycling of runway and construction materials, its fleet of zero-emission shuttle buses and its support of enhanced transit to and from the airport, among other things.
This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.
Passenger count will be 11% higher over Labor Day weekend at Ontario International Airport
Popular Southern California gateway experiencing greater demand with added flights to popular destinations over summer
The summer travel rush at Ontario International Airport (ONT) will conclude over Labor Day weekend with passenger volume up 11% over the same long holiday weekend last year, officials announced. The expected increase exceeds the Transportation Security Administration‘s prediction of an 8.5% increase nationwide.
Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 130,000 seats on arriving and departing flights between Thursday, August 29, and Monday, September 2, with more than 105,000 passengers traveling through ONT.
The busiest travel day at ONT is expected to be Labor Day Monday, September 2, with some 23,500 passengers.
“As this summer illustrates once again, Ontario International has become the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians who are drawn to us by our convenience, routes and a travel experience they won’t get anywhere else,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
Said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, “We have enjoyed a great run of summer travel and we expect to end it on a strong note. We forecast 2.1 million passengers for summer travel beginning Memorial Day weekend and we anticipate our Labor Day weekend passenger count will help us reach our mark.”
Ontario International Airport awarded $4 million in FAA grants for runway, taxiway improvements
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) will receive another $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to invest in infrastructure improvements at the aviation gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.
The FAA announced on August 9 that it is awarding a total of $636 million to airports across the country, under its 2024 Airport Improvement Program. ONT’s portion – $4,090,060 – will be used for its ongoing runway and taxiway rehabilitation projects.
“We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the FAA, along with the unwavering support of Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., for providing the critical funding needed to enhance our runways, taxiways and infrastructure. Together, we are committed to creating the safest possible experience for our travelers and air carriers across the U.S.,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.
The funding comes as Ontario International continues to outperform the industry as a whole while serving one of the most dynamic economic and population centers in the United States. This year, ONT is on pace to exceed 7 million passengers, up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016. ONT also ranks among the Top 10 cargo airports in the U.S.
Nationally, the Airport Improvement Program funds a variety of projects such planning, airport safety improvements, airport development and airport noise compatibility.
“This $636 million investment helps airports across the Nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin.
