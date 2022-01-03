City of San Bernardino adds Anderson and Kornblau to its leadership team

San Bernardino, Calif. – At its December 15 Council meeting, City Manager Robert Field introduced two recently hired members of the city leadership team – Human Resources Director Rene Anderson and Director of Information Technology Rolland Kornblau.

“Both Rene and Rolland bring a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to San Bernardino,” said City Manager Robert Field. “We are very pleased to have them both as part of the team serving our residents.”

In the role of Director of Human Resources, Rene Anderson overseestherecruitment, employment, classification, compensation, employee relations, training and development, performance evaluation, benefits, and workers’ compensation for San Bernardino.

When asked about her decision to come to San Bernadino, Anderson replied, “I am thrilled about the opportunity to connect with the resilient employees here at the city. It’s exciting to be a part of the revitalizing of the community while rebuilding its workforce.”

Anderson joins the city after spending 19 years at the City of Los Angeles and fifteen years in the private sector. While at L.A., she worked for the Public Works, the Port of Los Angeles, Department of Water and Power, and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). As the Employee Relations Manager for LAWA, she handled a workforce of over 3,500 sworn and civilian employees. Anderson holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Phoenix and bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from California State Dominguez Hills

As Director of Information Technology, Rolland. Kornblau is responsible for leading the City’s technology strategy and managing overall IT operations, including customer service.

For the past five years, Kornblau was the Director of Technology at the El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera, where he was directly responsible for seventeen locations including fifteen school sites. Under his direction, the district replaced all network hardware, replaced wireless hardware and software, installed a voice over internet protocol phone system, and transitioned many applications to the cloud for security and redundancy.

Kornblau has 23 years of Technology experience working in all levels of Information Technology. Prior to his role at El Rancho, he served in several roles, including Director of Technology for the Whittier City School District. He holds a BA degree in Information Systems from American Sentinel University and a MPA from California State, Northridge.