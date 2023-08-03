By Press Release
Cardenas Markets Celebrates Back-to-School Season with Backpack Giveaway
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, is excited to help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks.
On Saturday, August 5, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations will distribute backpacks to children (ages 5-13) accompanied by an adult, while supplies last.
“Our backpack giveaway is designed to help local students start the new school year prepared and ready to learn while also helping local families reduce back-to-school expenses,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Cardenas Markets. “We are a pillar of support in every community where we operate, and our customers can always count on us to be there for them.
”For more information regarding Cardenas Markets’ Backpack Giveaway visit the company’s Instagram handle or website.
Spectrum Launches Free Tuition Program for All Full-Time Employees
Over 101,000 Employees Can Pursue Select Tuition-Free Degrees to Help them Advance their Careers with Spectrum
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced it will cover 100% of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing select degrees and certificates through the new Charter Education Benefit powered by Guild. Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services, will provide its more than 101,000 employees with better tools and support needed to start, continue or complete their education, expand their skill sets and grow their careers with the company.
The Charter Education Benefit provides employees with tuition-free access to a broad catalog of over 300 online programs and degrees from more than 30 universities and learning providers including eCornell, University of Denver, Ohio University and Spelman College. Spectrum also will cover qualified program-related expenses such as books, supplies and enrollment fees. Participating employees are encouraged to pursue business-aligned programs in high-growth areas for Spectrum including Operations Management, Marketing, Project Management and Technology.
“Spectrum has always been a great place to build a long and fulfilling career, for both those with and without college degrees,” said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Charter. “Our employees earn competitive wages, receive high-quality and affordable benefits and now, with the new Charter Education Benefit, they can pursue a tuition-free college degree. Creating meaningful opportunities for career mobility results in a more knowledgeable workforce, which ultimately benefits our customers as well.”
The Charter Education Benefit is powered by Guild, a career opportunity company that helps employers invest in their employees through tuition-free education, career development and coaching. In the last 12 months, learners enrolled in Guild’s Learning Marketplace programs were, on average, 2.2 times more likely to experience internal mobility at their company compared to peers who didn’t use Guild.
“Spectrum is spearheading what it means to unlock career opportunity in the communications industry, providing best in class programs, support and resources for their employees to learn and advance in their careers,” said Rachel Romer, CEO, Guild. “Guild is looking forward to partnering with Spectrum on this strategic investment in their workforce.”
Tuition Support That Works for the Workforce
In the fall of 2022, Spectrum nearly doubled its tuition reimbursement program to $10,000 per year at the college or university of the eligible employee’s choice, to provide even greater continuing education support to its workforce. Now, through the new Charter Education Benefit, employees also will have access to 100% tuition-free undergraduate and associate degrees, as well as high school diplomas, college prep, certificates and English language learning programs, without being responsible for out-of-pocket tuition costs that may have previously presented barriers for continued learning. Spectrum also will cover up to $10,000 per year for employees to pursue select graduate degrees, as well as undergraduate degrees outside of the Guild catalog.
Industry Leading Wages, Benefits and Earning Potential
The Charter Education Benefit is part of the company’s continued investment in a highly skilled workforce. Along with minimum starting wages of at least $20 an hour including target commissions, the company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. In addition, employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for 10 consecutive years, the company has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. Spectrum employees can also receive complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet®, TV and Mobile services.
More information about the program is available at charter.guildeducation.com.
Morongo to Host Two Job Fairs in August
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is seeking to fill up to 70 positions.
The AAA-Four Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa will be hosting two job fairs in August to fill approximately 70 positions across the resort and its restaurants.
The job fairs will take place on Tuesday, August 1 and again on Tuesday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the new Marketplace by Fabio Viviani, Morongo’s upscale food hall.
“Morongo’s job fairs offer employment opportunities with a world-class organization and a team who values service, growth, and community,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “We welcome job seekers who share our commitment to exceeding our guests’ expectations and we are especially interested in meeting candidates with previous hospitality experience.”
The job fairs will include possible on-the-spot offers for several departments, including restaurant hosts and cashiers, dishwashers, housekeepers and on-call entertainment techs.
Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the events, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.
Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
Darrin Chiaverini Named Chaffey College Panthers Football Coach
Chaffey College has named Darrin Chiaverini as the football coach for the Panthers, replacing Head Coach Robert Hadaway. He officially assumed his duties May 25 following approval by the Chaffey Governing Board.
“I am excited to lead Chaffey football into the next chapter of a great football tradition,” Chiaverini said. “Following in the footsteps of Coach Hadaway and Coach (Carl) Beach, I have always respected the coaching job both men did at Chaffey College and look forward to competing for championships in the near future on Grigsby Field!”
Chiaverini has coached at four-year and community colleges since 2007. He began his coaching career at Mt. San Antonio College, where he spent two years before moving to UCLA. There, he helped pilot one of the top units in the Pac-10 Conference and led the Bruins to a 30-21 win over Temple in the 2009 EagleBank Bowl. He then coached four seasons at Riverside City College.
Chiaverini spent the last six years at his alma mater, University of Colorado, where he served in several positions, including interim head coach.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in 1999. As a student-athlete, Chiaverini played all four years, was a team captain his senior season, and played on three bowl championship teams. He remains a top-15 record holder for the Buffaloes.
Upon graduation, he was a fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns, and went on to set the club’s rookie receiving record with 44 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He spent four years in the NFL, also playing for Dallas and Atlanta. He concluded his NFL career with 62 catches for 662 yards and seven scores. He finished his professional playing days with the Austin Wranglers in the Arena Football League.
Chiaverini expressed enthusiasm for the new position and the challenges that lie ahead.
“I am very thankful to the Governing Board, Superintendent/President Henry Shannon, and Athletic and Kinesiology Director Timi Brown for this opportunity,” Chiaverini said. “I am committed to Chaffey College and look forward to leading the football program forward.”
Brown said Chiaverini brings extensive background as a student-athlete, professional athlete, coach and leader to Chaffey.
“We are thrilled that he is a local product with extensive knowledge and vast reach in our district, which will serve him well in recruiting top local talent,” Brown said. “He is a true team player who will collaborate and partner with the department, campus and local community.”
Chiaverini replaces Robert Hadaway, who held the lead position since 2013. In his nine seasons, Hadaway captured three conference championships and took the Panthers to five bowl games. His 2018 and 2019 teams held the longest winning streak (21 games) in the state, going undefeated in 2019. Prior to accepting the head coaching position, Hadaway served as assistant coach under Beach.
“Coach Hadaway is a true professional, an outstanding football coach, and friend to everyone in the athletics department,” Brown said.
As a tenured professor of kinesiology at the college, Hadaway will continue with his teaching duties.
Panther football will open the 2023 season on the road at Los Angeles Valley College on Saturday September 2. They will play their first home game of the season the following weekend against Los Angeles Pierce College.
Chaffey’s football team competes in the Southern California Football Association American Metro Conference along with College of the Desert, West Los Angeles, Compton, Santa Ana, and Victor Valley colleges. The program has more than a 130-year history dating back to the early days of the college. For more information on Panther athletics please visit www.chaffeypanthers.com.
