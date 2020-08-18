Avison Young represents expanding local winery in off-market acquisition of an industrial property in Temecula, CA

CRE Transaction Alert

August 18, 2020 — Avison Young, the world’s fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm,announced today that it has completed the off-market acquisition of a 7,474 square-foot industrial property on behalf of an expanding local winery, Peltzer Family Cellars, LLC. The building was acquired for approximately $1.34 million and is located at 43205 Business Park Drive in Temecula, CA.

Avison Young Senior Vice President Cody Lerner and Principal Stan Nowak, who are both located in the Inland Empire office in Ontario, represented Peltzer. The seller, Florida-based Business Park Drive, LLC, was self-represented.

“After many years of searching for the right property that checked all the boxes for the Peltzer family, this one was the ideal fit. The asset will be used for wine distribution and storage of finished goods,” said Lerner. “The seller gave Avison Young the chance to bring an offer that worked for both parties. The facility was ideal as it provided the required HVAC capacity to support wine storage and was in the desired winery-close location for the buyer.”

Built in 1991, the property is situated on one acre of land and includes two grade-level doors. Peltzer is working on completing the permitting process now and will be moving into the space immediately.

Lerner and Nowak are continuing to service their clients’ commercial real estate needs throughout the Inland Empire, successfully navigating the additional challenges faced resulting from the pandemic.