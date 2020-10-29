American Red Cross Working with Partners to Help Those Affected by Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires

The American Red Cross Southern California Region has mobilized its disaster workers to provide assistance to those affected by the Silverado Fire and Blue Ridge Fire. On Monday, October 26, the Red Cross provided safe shelter and meals for 182 people affected by the fires.

In response to the Silverado Fire, the Red Cross is working with local cities within Orange County to support each city’s relief efforts and provide emergency hotel lodging for those in need. Those in or near evacuation areas are encouraged to visit their city’s official website or social media channels for the latest information on Temporary Evacuation Centers in their area.

In response to the Blue Ridge Fire, the Red Cross is operating a Temporary Evacuation Point at Chino Hills Community Center, located at 14250 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709. At this location, volunteers are providing food and snacks, hydration, lodging options and more. All volunteers are following safety protocols and providing services while maintaining social distancing.

Evacuees with large animals may take them to the McCoy Equestrian & Recreation Center at 14280 Peyton Drive, which is supported by the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA.

The provision of life-sustaining sheltering and feeding in wildfires and other disasters is a mission focus for the Red Cross, and during COVID-19 we have adjusted our planning to make sure we can safely deliver those essential services.

The local Red Cross is dedicated to helping those affected by these devastating fires with the help of partners and volunteers. We are working closely with local emergency management and our partners to coordinate ongoing relief efforts. Trained Red Cross volunteers and staff are on call round-the-clock and ready to assist in various aspects including sheltering, emergency lodging, feeding, disaster assessment, casework, and more.

Before a Wildfire

Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Back your car into the garage or park it outside in the direction of your evacuation route.

Confine pets to one room so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

Listen to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information including your safest escape route.

Sign up for official emergency alerts from your city or county. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for localizable emergency alerts, disaster preparedness information and more.

Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications and medical supplies. Make sure you include a mask and hand sanitizer with your kit. Keep it in the car.

Don’t wait – evacuate: if you feel threatened or unsafe, you can choose to evacuate at any time. If you receive an official evacuation order, please heed the orders of local authorities and follow all instructions.

How to Help

DONATE: The first priority for the Red Cross is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. Financial donations to the Red Cross help provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters like the Silverado Fire, Blue Ridge Fire and other emergencies. Help people affected by the western wildfires by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or texting the word WILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

VOLUNTEER: If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review our most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday. In the midst of this extremely active wildfire season, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are helping the thousands of people affected by the wildfires. With the current disasters and the complexities of COVID-19, more help is needed now. Become a Red Cross volunteer today.

STAY INFORMED: Please follow @SoCal_RedCross on Twitter for the latest updates. Visit redcross.org/wildfire for information on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfires.