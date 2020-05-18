3 Reasons Why You Can Emerge More Innovative from Crisis

By Nick Lacy | IEBJ Content Contributor | Published on May 18, 2020

It has been said that crisis brings out the best and worst in all of us. Granted I have certainly learned a few things about myself since COVID hit, some bad, and certainly some things I need to work on. But for us business leaders, it is crucial that we find the opportunities and positives in businesses greatest challenges.

I believe that COVID is going to birth some of the greatest innovations the market has seen in a long time, and not necessarily because of a particular personality, degree, or technology, but simply because crisis forces innovation. Here’s how.

1. Crisis Forces Business Leaders to Assess Resources: When crisis hits, you are in the books. You are looking at overhead, projections, savings, bank accounts, investments, and more. You are revisiting your complete resource portfolio and considering – what do I have?

2. Crisis Forces Business Leaders to Preserve Resources: Crisis has this way of stirring a reaction to preserve, to bring close that which is most important, valued, and needed. It is in this phase where the layers are peeled back and you discover the most basic essentials of who you are and what you value most. You are no considering the resources you have and considering – what do I need?

3. Crisis Forces Business Leaders to Expand Resources: Now that you have considered what you have and what you need, the question now becomes what can I do with it? It is here where innovation is born. New methods, new models, new approaches, new products. You have felt the pain of your customers, you have peeled back all the layers and assessed who you are and what you are about, and now you are going to emerge providing a new and greater value but with less.

Why is crisis so powerful? Because it enables you to dig deep, re-assess who you are and what you are about, and then forces you to do more with less. That my friends – is the soil that will bear fruit to incredible creativity.

What an adventure…

Nick

Nick Lacy | Founder and President at APEX Strategy Group

Linkedin | nick@apexstrategygroup.org